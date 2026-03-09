Data Center Pipes Market worth $5.23 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Data Center Pipes Market by Pipe Type (Pre-Insulated Pipes, Flexible Pipes), Pipe Material (Plastic & Composite Pipes, Stainless Steel Pipes, Carbon Steel Pipes, Copper Pipes), Data Center Type, Applications, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", The global data center pipes market is projected to grow from USD 0.71 billion in 2025 to USD 5.23 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period.

Data Center Pipes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2025 Market Size: USD 0.71 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 5.23 billion

CAGR (2025-2032): 33.0%

Data Center Pipes Market Trends & Insights:

The global data center pipes market is growing as modern digital infrastructure facilities increasingly require sustainable practices and resource-efficient operations. Data center operators need advanced piping networks to support their cooling systems, optimizing water use and enhancing heat recovery while minimizing environmental impact. The need for specialized pipe installations is increasing as organizations use three systems: district cooling connections, closed-loop cooling systems, and heat reuse technologies. Data centers are now expanding their operations into multiple regions with different climate conditions, requiring piping systems that can maintain operational reliability under changing environmental and operational conditions. The need for advanced piping systems in data centers exists because organizations must fulfill their sustainability objectives while complying with efficiency regulations.

The North America region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.0% during forecast period.

By pipe type, flexible pipes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period.

By pipe material, the plastic & composite pipes segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

By data center type, the hyperscale data centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.

By application, the cooling systems segment is expected to dominate the overall market.

GF Piping Systems, Aquatherm, IPEX USA LLC, BRUGG GROUP COMPANY, and ISCO INDUSTRIES were identified as some of the leading players in the data center pipes market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

ZHONGTONG PIPE CO., LTD., ERA Co., Ltd., and JM EAGLE, INC., among others, have become leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and ability to innovate continuously allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

The market is growing as modern data centers require more advanced systems for managing water and fluid resources. Operators are starting to use advanced piping systems that help them achieve better cooling while managing their resource expenses. The growing adoption of high-density rack configurations and next-generation server technologies requires more sophisticated fluid transport systems capable of operating at higher pressures and under greater temperature variations. The increasing number of data centers requiring modern cooling systems has created a need for modern piping systems. The data center pipes market is expanding as people recognize lifecycle cost savings and demand infrastructure that ensures their facilities will operate efficiently for extended periods.

By pipe material, the plastic & composite pipes segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Plastic and composite pipes are experiencing strong global adoption in data center infrastructure as these materials meet the cooling system needs and contemporary design requirements of modern facilities. These materials maintain high-dimensional stability as they resist internal deposits, enabling unimpeded fluid flow and boosting system performance. Operators can speed up installation processes and create more adaptable project schedules by leveraging their solution, which works well with both prefabricated and modular building methods, which are essential in fast-growing data center markets. The pipes help buildings reduce structural weight because of their lightweight design, which enables use in multi-story and restricted-space buildings. The growing adoption of advanced liquid-cooling configurations further supports their integration into data center cooling networks. Data centers worldwide are increasingly adopting this technology as it enables dependable operations across diverse operating environments.

By data center type, the hyperscale data centers segment is projected to register the highest growth in the data center pipes market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Hyperscale data centers are expanding rapidly across global digital infrastructure as technology companies continue to scale platforms for cloud services, artificial intelligence, large-scale workloads, data analytics, and digital content delivery. The increasing need for centralized computing systems drives operators to build extensive campus facilities that can handle current computing needs while allowing future system growth. Advanced infrastructure planning now focuses on creating facilities that use standardized designs to achieve high equipment density and combined thermal control systems. The need for fast digital services, along with worldwide connectivity requirements, drives hyperscale operators to build facilities in various locations worldwide. Hyperscale development projects now achieve higher operational capacity and efficiency thanks to substantial funding that supports automation, energy efficiency, and the development of cooling systems. The ongoing infrastructure growth supports the rapid worldwide expansion of hyperscale data center operations.

By application, the cooling systems segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application in the data center pipes market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Cooling systems are experiencing strong growth as data centers use higher computing power and operate in more challenging thermal environments. The introduction of specialized processing technologies, together with high-density server setups, requires advanced temperature control systems to maintain consistent equipment operation. Facility operators are increasingly using hybrid and liquid-assisted cooling systems to achieve better heat removal while maintaining extended operational capacity. The growing need to minimize environmental damage, along with improved energy efficiency, is driving data centers to implement next-generation cooling systems in their new and existing facilities. The expansion of digital services, together with the growth of edge computing networks and high-performance processing applications, creates a demand for cooling systems that can scale and adapt to changing needs. The demand for cooling systems in data centers is increasing due to evolving operational needs and advancing technological requirements.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

North America is experiencing significant growth in the data center pipes market as the region implements advanced digital systems and modernizes its large-scale computing centers. The presence of major cloud service providers and operators is driving consistent investments in high-capacity data center campuses that require extensive cooling and fluid distribution frameworks. The growing use of artificial intelligence, along with data-intensive business software applications, forces operators to upgrade their thermal control systems, leading to increased use of their dedicated piping systems. The region is also seeing a strong focus on infrastructure resiliency and operational continuity, which promotes the use of high-performance piping systems that offer greater operational durability. The continuous development of edge computing facilities, along with the expansion of interconnection hubs across multiple states, drives demand for cooling infrastructure components.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include GF Piping Systems (Switzerland), Aquatherm (US), IPEX USA LLC (US), BRUGG GROUP COMPANY (Switzerland), and ISCO INDUSTRIES (US).

