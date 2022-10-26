Data Center UPS Market Size to Grow by USD 3.2 Bn, Increase in Adoption of Modular UPS Systems to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center UPS Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increase in the adoption of modular UPS systems is driving the global data center UPS market growth. Modern data center designs can be categorized into centralized UPS, zone UPS, and rack-mount systems. They vary in terms of capacity and size based on the installed location and the requirements of enterprise data center facilities. Modular systems have lower capacity and are less expensive, and additional modules can be installed based on the requirements.

Market Challenge: UPS battery failure is a major challenge for market growth. UPS battery failure increases downtime and is considered one of the root causes of downtime in data centers. Data center operators depend on power utilities for electricity supply due to power fluctuations. Downtime can cost up to USD 500,000 per hour for data center operators. Data center operators face serious issues due to battery failures, such as monetary losses. These issues are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The data center UPS market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Increased competition, frequent changes in government policies, rapid advances in technology, and environmental regulations are driving market growth. The competition is expected to increase during the forecast period, with the entry of new vendors, an increase in technological innovations, and a rising number of partnerships among vendors and research organizations. Moreover, vendors are expanding their geographical presence and entering into partnerships and contracts with end-users. Regional vendors compete with key vendors by offering products at lower prices.

Market Segmentation

The data center UPS market report is segmented by product (centralized UPS, zone UPS, and rack-mount UPS), Application (tier 3 data center, tier 1 and 2 data center, and tier 4 data center), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the data center UPS market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK IntelliPower Inc.

Belkin International Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

General Electric Co

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Langley Holdings Plc

Legrand SA

Metartec Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panduit Corp.

Power Innovations International Inc.

Riello Elettronica Group

Schneider Electric SE

Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

SOCOMEC Group

TOSHIBA CORP

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co. Ltd.

Data Center UPS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AMETEK IntelliPower Inc., Belkin International Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Langley Holdings Plc, Legrand SA, Metartec Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panduit Corp., Power Innovations International Inc., Riello Elettronica Group, Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology Co. Ltd., SOCOMEC Group, TOSHIBA CORP, Vertiv Holdings Co., and Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Centralized UPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Zone UPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Rack-mount UPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Tier 3 data center - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Tier 1 and 2 data center - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Tier 4 data center - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

11.4 Delta Electronics Inc.

11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

11.6 General Electric Co

11.7 Langley Holdings Plc

11.8 Legrand SA

11.9 Panduit Corp.

11.10 Schneider Electric SE

11.11 TOSHIBA CORP

11.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

