Data Center UPS Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 6 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

The data center UPS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in the demand for data center services further driving the need for power infrastructures such as UPS systems.

Countries that suffer from power instability and unreliability, especially in the Middle East , Africa , and APAC, are likely to procure highly efficient and redundant UPS systems.

, , and APAC, are likely to procure highly efficient and redundant UPS systems. VRLA UPS systems are expected to dominate the global UPS market, with a market share of around 76%, followed by lithium-ion UPS systems.

The procurement of lithium-ion UPS systems is observing a surge in the data center electrical infrastructure market, with the market share likely to reach around 35% by 2026.

The deployment of <500 kVA UPS systems is increasing in edge data facilities and are likely to account for a market share of around 40% of the global UPS systems market by the end of the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by UPS types, UPS systems capacity, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 31 other vendors

Data Center UPS Market – Segmentation

VRLA batteries are likely to account for the highest data center UPS market share during the forecast period; however, they can register negative growth. These batteries are responsible for multiple outages in the market. To prevent system failures during grid outages, they require constant maintenance and service checks, which increase the OPEX for operators.

The growth of <=500 kVA UPS systems is expected to be higher among prefabricated operators than traditional brick-and-mortar facilities. Small- and medium-sized data centers with a power density of less than 1 MW are adopting data center market has witnessed increased adoption of systems with a capacity of over 1,000kVA among hyperscale facilities.

Many new data centers are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy and can be reconfigured with up to 2N+1 redundancy as and when the need arises, along with the incorporation of flexible data center designs. A high number of under-developed projects across the globe fall under the Tier III category.

Data Center UPS Market by UPS Type

VRLA Systems

Flywheel Systems

Lithium-ion Systems

Data Center UPS Market by UPS Systems

<=500 kVA

500−1,000 kVA

>1,000 kVA

Data Center UPS Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center UPS Market – Dynamics

Data centers consume around 1.5% of the global power produced every year. For example, data centers operated by Apple, which include both owned and collocated, consume around 880,000 MWh of power. The power consumption of operational data centers in the US was estimated at around 80 billion kWh in 2018, which reduced to 73 billion kWh in 2020. This is expected to reduce further during the forecast period with the deployment of energy-efficient infrastructure. Data centers are also looking to reduce power wastage through the usage of energy-efficient power infrastructure, moving to free cooling technology, improving server utilization through virtualization, and removing comatose servers. Although most industrial applications are based on AC power, there is a growing paradigm shift, with an increasing number of data center operators considering implementing DC power for power distribution within data center facilities. When power is switched between AC and DC in data centers, some amount of energy is lost in the process. Fewer conversions will ensure lesser heat being lost, resulting in lower OPEX. DC power also takes up lesser space in a data center and is easier to integrate with other energy devices that generate DC power.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Innovative UPS Battery Technology

5G to Grow Edge Data Center Investments

Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Growing Rack Power Density

Data Center UPS Market – Geography

The North American data center market leads growth in the overall data center industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for any new technological innovation in the data center space. The major contributors of market growth in North America are Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite, CyrusOne, and Switch. North America is also the leader in the global data center UPS market. Within North America, the UPS market is dominated by the US, followed by Canada, with investments in billions by colocation providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies in data center facilities and adopting redundant power backup infrastructure.

Data Center UPS Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Latin American Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Other Western European Countries

Nordic

Denmark



Iceland & Finland

&

Norway



Sweden

Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Central and Eastern Countries

Middle East

GCC



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Other African Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Other Southeast Asian Countries

Major Vendors

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

Piller Power Systems

Other Prominent Data Center Infrastructure Providers

AEG Power Solutions

AMETEK Powervar

Borri

Canovate Electronics

Centiel Global

Controlled Power Company

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Power Solutions

Enconnex

EverExceed Industrial

Fuji Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

Huawei Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)

Kohler

Legrand

MARATHON POWER

Natron Energy

Rittal

Riello Elettronica Group

Shenzhen Kstar Science and Technology

Socomec

Thycon

Toshiba

Tripp Lite

VYCON

ZAF Energy Systems

ZincFive

GAMATRONIC (SolarEdge Technologies)

