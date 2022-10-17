Data Presented at CHEST 2022 Favorable for the Use of Body Vision in Combination with Robotics

Body Vision's AI-driven, intraoperative imaging in combination with Auris MONARCH robotic platform achieves 91% diagnostic yield.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, a global leader in AI-driven intraoperative imaging, today announced the presentation of results from 45 patients that underwent diagnostic bronchoscopy at the University of Chicago Medical Center using a combination of Body Vision's AI-driven, intraoperative imaging and the Auris Monarch robotic platform.

Presented by Dr. Grady Hedstrom at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) 2022 Annual Conference, the study showed that the combination of Body Vision's LungVision(™) in conjunction with Auris Monarch was able to achieve a final diagnostic yield of 91.1% on pulmonary nodules between 4 - 35 mm with a mean lesion size of 16.1 mm. 32 of 45 nodules were malignant and 6 demonstrated specific benign etiology leading to an immediate diagnostic yield of 84% (38/45 patients). Three of four patients with non-specific benign pathologies were confirmed benign with 6 month follow-up, resulting in an overall diagnostic yield of 91% (41/45 patients). One patient with non-specific benign pathology was lost to follow-up and was considered non-diagnostic and 3 patients were non-diagnostic based on the initial pathology.

"The data from the University of Chicago Medical Center is encouraging and confirms what we've already seen anecdotally which is that real-time, intraoperative 3D imaging has a profound effect on clinicians' ability to successfully access and biopsy from small pulmonary nodules," said Body Vision Chief Medical Officer, Yael Vin. "This aligns with other studies in literature demonstrating that real-time, intraoperative imaging is the key to unlocking higher diagnostic yield regardless of bronchoscopy platform or navigation modality."

"The addition of Body Vision's real-time imaging and augmented fluoroscopy to our navigational bronchoscopy workflow at the University of Chicago enhances the performance of the Auris MONARCH robot by addressing CT-to-body divergence and enabling us to confirm tool-in-lesion prior to sampling," said Dr. Grady Hedstrom.

The Body Vision system, which was FDA cleared in 2019 and received CE Mark in 2021, uses a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm to transform X-ray images from any conventional C-arm into intraoperative CT scans. This real-time imaging enables bronchoscopists to visualize the actual lung lesion and lesion location during diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures so that they can confidently biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage. This dramatically increases the likelihood of an early, definitive diagnosis for potential lung cancer patients, improving the probability of timely treatment and patient survival.

Learn more about Body Vision Medical at bodyvisionmedical.com

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure. Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact

[email protected]

+1-646-863-7848

SOURCE Body Vision Medical