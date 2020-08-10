Data Security and Financial Services Industry Veteran John Beeman Joins TransPerfect

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that data security and financial services expert John Beeman has joined the company as a Senior Director for Finance, Banking, and Data Security.

Beeman will be based in TransPerfect's Los Angeles office and brings 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, with a primary emphasis on virtual data rooms (VDRs) for M&A transactions. Over his career, Beeman has focused on consultative solutions for senior leadership and business users within corporations, banking and finance organizations, and law firms.

In his new role, Beeman will head TransPerfect's TransCEND solutions group. TransCEND is a data security and VDR technology that offers clients a secure, cloud-based repository with a user-friendly interface. His responsibilities include oversight for client relationships as well as close collaboration with the product development team to help direct the product roadmap.

TransCEND VDR is trusted by Fortune 100 companies, leading financial institutions, and top law firms around the world to facilitate secure communications, document exchange, and web-based review.

"Having previously been both a client and a competitor, I have long held TransPerfect in high regard," said Beeman. "I'm excited to join a team that is committed to innovation, growth, and leadership in an industry that I know and love."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "We're honored to welcome John to the TransPerfect family and look forward to gaining his perspective on our VDR technology roadmap and associated service offerings."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About TransCEND

TransPerfect is a leading provider of web-based virtual data room (VDR) solutions that enable firms to conduct due diligence in a secure online environment. Fast repository creation and 24/7/365 support help corporations, financial institutions, and law firms achieve cost and time efficiencies during the M&A process. With an SSAE 16 Type II certified hosting environment, next-generation encryption, and intrusion detection, TransCEND allows customers to rest assured that their confidential information is secure and protected. For more information, please contact us at [email protected].

