Data Unleashed! Yardi to Share Insights at Upcoming MFE Conference

SANTA BARBARA, California, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Yardi® is participating in a session on multifamily data at the 2019 MFE Conference in Las Vegas, happening October 2-4 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Yardi also returns as a sponsor and exhibitor at this pivotal event for multifamily executives.

Anant Yardi, president and founder of Yardi, will share the stage with Steve Winn, founder and CEO of RealPage, during a session moderated by Jamie Gorski, chief marketing officer of The Bozzuto Group, to talk about big data and its evolving impact on business decisions.

"The multifamily industry has a wealth of data available to it, but how do you get the most out of it?" said Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing at Yardi. "During MFE, we're excited to share short- and long-term data strategies as well as innovative technology solutions designed to help property managers, owners and investors compete and thrive."

"Year after year, the MFE Conference provides attendees with a wealth of knowledge and insight on how to effectively and efficiently navigate multifamily trends and changes. It's an honor to moderate the Unleash Data session — one that is occurring for only the second time in the history of the conference," added Gorski

Unleash Data: An Interview with RealPage and Yardi will take place Friday, Oct. 4, from 10-11 a.m. Learn how to leverage data, inform strategy and unite your organization. View the full conference schedule for more information on this and other sessions.

Yardi experts will be at Booth #410 throughout the conference to answer questions and demonstrate the innovative features of new products from the RENTCafé and Yardi Elevate suites.

Interested in learning more? Schedule a meeting with Yardi at MFE.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

http://www.yardi.com

