Databahn Brings Unified IT and Security Data Pipelines to AWS Marketplace

New listing accelerates deployment of Databahn's flexible, multi-cloud data fabric –helping enterprises reduce costs, improve visibility and unify IT and security telemetry across complex cloud ecosystem.

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Databahn, creator of an AI-powered, high-performance data fabric platform for modern enterprise IT and security workloads, announced today that their data pipeline management platform is now available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, which helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.

Databahn is the AI-native security data pipeline built for the speed, scale, and complexity of modern hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Backed by 500+ out-of-the-box integrations, Databahn centralizes and streamlines the movement of security and observability telemetry. Its core capabilities include intelligent volume optimization, a virtual CMDB with rich context, automated data observability for schema drift, Smart Edge agent orchestration, and the Cruz AI assistant that accelerates parser creation, validation, and transformation workflows.

AWS customers will now have access to Databahn through AWS Marketplace, giving them a faster path to AI-optimized security data pipelines directly within their existing AWS billing and procurement workflows. This allows teams to ingest, optimize, and route security and observability data more efficiently, reduce log-volume costs, and accelerate the performance of AWS-native tools like Amazon Security Lake, OpenSearch, and SIEM partners—without adding operational overhead.

"By joining AWS Marketplace, we are making it easier for AWS customers to adopt Databahn as their data pipeline of choice," said Dina Kamal, field CTO at Databahn. "It's a demonstration of our ability to support customers' needs across cloud platforms. We give the customers the freedom to move, optimize and extract insights from their data on their terms, while reducing both their ingress and egress costs."

Databahn is now generally available in AWS Marketplace . For more information, please visit www.databahn.ai .

About Databahn

Databahn is an AI-powered data pipeline and fabric platform that enables enterprises to securely collect, enrich, orchestrate and optimize telemetry across security, application, observability and IoT/OT systems. Initially purpose-built for cybersecurity, the platform is rapidly expanding into IT and application transaction data—powered by its AI agent, Cruz, which automates complex data engineering tasks in real time. By eliminating fragmented toolchains and reducing operational overhead, Databahn delivers real-time insights, intelligent automation and immediate ROI without added complexity. Learn more at Databahn.ai or contact [email protected] .

