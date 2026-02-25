Databahn Highlights Accelerating Enterprise Momentum Across AI-Native Data Pipelines

Innovative AI-based data pipeline solutions gaining traction among Fortune 500 enterprise customers globally, driving 400% YoY revenue growth

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Databahn , the AI-native data pipeline management platform, today highlighted the company's growing customer acquisition and revenue momentum, driven primarily by strategic channel partnerships, strategic alliances and product innovation. The company's vendor-neutral platform helps enterprises simplify, secure and optimize the increasingly complex array of security telemetry data sources they must extract threat intelligence from. The company's technology agnostic AI-powered data pipeline platform is capable of delivering this at the distributed scale enterprises need.

Databahn's recent market momentum progress includes:

Growing enterprise adoption: More than 50 percent of Databahn customers now come from the Fortune 500, with multiple wins across Fortune 10, Fortune 50 and Fortune 100 organizations in the past year.

The company has achieved more than 400% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by large-scale enterprise deployments and expanding use cases, as outlined in multiple customer case studies .

The company has achieved more than 400% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by large-scale enterprise deployments and expanding use cases, as outlined in multiple . Strategic Partner GTM Model: Databahn sells primarily through a strategic and channel partner model, and in the past year the company has expanded to reach customers through Global Solution Integrators, VARs, MSSPs. The company also has an advanced Technology Alliance program that supports a number of solutions for SIEM, Data Lake and AI Analytics.

Customer retention now accounts for nearly 200% of the company's annualized recurring revenue, highlighting customer satisfaction and enterprise readiness.

Databahn's momentum is supported by ongoing enhancements to the platform, including significant Q4 advancements designed to reduce friction in daily operations and accelerate time to value. Key platform milestones achieved in the past year include:

Cruz AI platform expansion: The company shipped AI-powered data transformation and connector frameworks that automate schema mapping, parser creation and data normalization for platforms such as Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk.

Platform improvements were shipped that speed onboarding and improve operational visibility through dynamic schema detection, multi-fleet source support and a unified statistics dashboard.

Native Linux agent support, agentless Windows collection and simplified upgrade workflows were added, reducing agent sprawl and operational overhead.

Faster, more flexible data processing features were added, including pipeline cloning, global replay capabilities and an expanded library of transformation functions.

Improved governance and reduced alert fatigue were enabled through new features that enhance auditing, device inventory accuracy, alert management and Smart Edge infrastructure controls.

Improved governance and reduced alert fatigue were enabled through new features that enhance auditing, device inventory accuracy, alert management and Smart Edge infrastructure controls. New Platform integration: More than a dozen new technology platform integrations shipped in the last year for popular products from Microsoft, Exabeam, Anomali, Palo Alto, Databricks and others.

Together, these new capabilities reinforce Databahn's position as an enterprise-ready AI driven data pipeline for modern enterprises that need to extract greater value from their investments in SIEM and other security investments by providing broad coverage of key security telemetry data sources, including IoT and OT environments.

As Databahn continues to expand its platform and partner ecosystem in 2026, the company remains focused on enabling enterprises to collect data once, reuse it everywhere and prepare their telemetry foundations for AI-driven security operations, observability and analytics.

"Enterprises are hitting a breaking point with fragmented data pipelines, rising telemetry costs and operational complexity that slows both security and IT teams," said Nanda Santhana, CEO and co-founder at Databahn. "Databahn's momentum reflects a clear shift in the market toward AI-native, vendor-neutral data pipelines that adapt in real time, reduce overhead and give organizations control over how their data is collected, enriched and used. We're focused on delivering practical innovation that translates directly into faster outcomes and measurable ROI for our customers."

About Databahn

Databahn is an AI-powered data pipeline and fabric platform that enables enterprises to securely collect, enrich, orchestrate and optimize telemetry across security, application, observability and IoT/OT systems. Initially purpose-built for cybersecurity, the platform is rapidly expanding into IT and application transaction data—powered by its AI agent, Cruz, which automates complex data engineering tasks in real time. By eliminating fragmented toolchains and reducing operational overhead, Databahn delivers real-time insights, intelligent automation and immediate ROI—without added complexity. Learn more at Databahn.ai or contact [email protected] .

