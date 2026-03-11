DataBahn Deepens Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate Deployment for Enterprises at Cloud Scale

AI-powered data pipeline platform integrates with Microsoft Sentinel, delivering faster time-to-value, lower ingestion costs and intelligent data routing for security teams worldwide.

DALLAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBahn, the AI-native Security Data Fabric company, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft to fundamentally modernize how enterprises deploy and scale Microsoft Sentinel.

With deep product integration, coordinated engineering collaboration, and distribution through Microsoft Sentinel Content Hub and Microsoft Marketplace, DataBahn complements the Microsoft Security ecosystem to help customers accelerate time to value. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to streamlining security data onboarding and enabling organizations to activate their Microsoft Security investments more quickly.

Organizations have standardized on SIEM platforms, yet operational challenges remain. It can take weeks or months to onboard complex log sources. Manual normalization and brittle parsing workflows slow time to value, and ingestion costs escalate as telemetry volumes explode. Additionally, fragmentation issues complicate data routing across analytics and long-term storage.

The root cause of these issues is the complexity of ingesting, transforming, and routing modern security telemetry across cloud, hybrid, and SaaS environments rather than the SIEM environment itself. DataBahn and Microsoft are addressing this challenge head-on by integrating DataBahn's AI-powered data pipeline directly into Microsoft Sentinel. With this capability, joint customers gain a fundamentally different deployment experience:

Onboard Security Data in Hours, Not Weeks



AI-driven connectors automatically normalize, enrich, transform, and route telemetry from 500+ sources into Microsoft Sentinel, dramatically compressing deployment timelines.





AI-driven connectors automatically normalize, enrich, transform, and route telemetry from 500+ sources into Microsoft Sentinel, dramatically compressing deployment timelines. Streamline Microsoft Sentinel Ingestion



DataBahn intelligently classifies telemetry and separates high-fidelity detection data from long-term retention data, routing each to the appropriate tiers in Microsoft Sentinel (60% cost reduction from DataBahn customer deployment metrics).





DataBahn intelligently classifies telemetry and separates high-fidelity detection data from long-term retention data, routing each to the appropriate tiers in Microsoft Sentinel (60% cost reduction from DataBahn customer deployment metrics). Eliminate Custom Data Engineering Overhead



A context-aware pipeline purpose-built for Microsoft Sentinel accelerates integration development and pipeline configuration using DataBahn's Cruz AI, removing the need for custom engineering, brittle scripts, or costly professional services.





A context-aware pipeline purpose-built for Microsoft Sentinel accelerates integration development and pipeline configuration using DataBahn's Cruz AI, removing the need for custom engineering, brittle scripts, or costly professional services. Use Existing Microsoft Azure Commitments



Available via Microsoft Marketplace, customers can apply Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) toward DataBahn, accelerating procurement and minimizing net-new budget impact.

A Strategic Expansion — Not Just an Integration

This announcement represents a pivotal advancement in the growing DataBahn–Microsoft partnership. DataBahn has long provided integration with Sentinel, Sentinel data lake, and Microsoft Marketplace availability.

Together, DataBahn and Microsoft are investing in deeper product collaboration to help enterprises modernize security data operations at cloud scale — accelerating time to value, optimizing costs, and preparing security teams for AI-driven workflows.

"Security teams don't have the luxury of waiting weeks to see their data. Adversaries move in minutes," said Nanda Santhana, CEO & Co-Founder at DataBahn. "This partnership collapses that gap. By integrating DataBahn's AI-native data fabric directly into the Microsoft Sentinel ecosystem, customers can connect complex data sources in hours, intelligently optimize costs across Sentinel and Sentinel data lake, and begin detecting threats on day one. This is not incremental improvement — it's a structural shift in how SIEM deployments operate."

"Our customers consistently look for faster time to value from their security investments," said Vivek Kokkengada, Partner Director of Product Management at Microsoft. "Through our expanded collaboration with DataBahn, we are simplifying the operational complexity that can slow SIEM adoption. Together, we are enabling security teams to deploy Microsoft Sentinel with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence."

How the Integrated Solution works

DataBahn serves as an AI-native data fabric in front of Sentinel, accelerating the onboarding of both standard and custom security data sources without requiring custom engineering.

DataBahn's AI engine automatically analyzes telemetry and determines optimal placement, with high-value detection data at the Microsoft Sentinel analytics tier and high-volume retention data using Sentinel data lake. This ensures full visibility while materially reducing analytics-tier ingestion costs.

The solution uses Azure infrastructure and is available via Microsoft Marketplace. Customers can apply MACC commitments, simplifying procurement and accelerating deal cycles.

Future enhancements will extend across Microsoft Security services, delivering AI-augmented data operations and advanced investigative workflows.

Business Impact for Security Leaders

For CISOs, security architects, and IT leaders investing in Microsoft Security, this partnership delivers measurable impact across three dimensions:

Reduced time to value so customers can begin detecting threats on day one.

Reduced total cost of ownership by reducing Sentinel ingestion costs by up to 60% through intelligent tiering.

Operational simplicity by eliminating custom parsing and connector development with packaged, AI-driven integrations.

About DataBahn

DataBahn is an AI-native Security Data Fabric that simplifies how organizations ingest, normalize, enrich, route, and optimize security telemetry across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Built for scale, cost efficiency, and AI readiness, DataBahn enables enterprises to modernize security data operations without vendor lock-in. More at https://www.databahn.ai/ .

