DataBank Achieves NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Program Certification

Certification demonstrates company's ability to support the most demanding liquid-cooled AI infrastructures.

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class, HPC-ready edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, today announced it has achieved certification with the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program, which validates that data center colocation facilities are suitable for hosting NVIDIA DGX™ systems.

The certification, which applies to six of DataBank's facilities in Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, New York, and Minneapolis, signifies that these data centers are liquid-cooled ready and able to support NVIDIA Blackwell , NVIDIA Grace™ CPU s and NVIDIA BlueField ® networking.

"With a footprint that features data centers in more metros than any other U.S. provider, an award-winning Universal Data Hall Design , and a track record of hosting HPC installations, such as those at Georgia Tech , the University of Maryland , and New Jersey Institute of Technology , DataBank has already demonstrated its ability to support the most advanced AI compute infrastructures," said Raul Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "This certification in the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program further extends our leadership, and we are delighted to work with NVIDIA to accelerate the development, design, and deployment of our AI data center portfolio."

AI workloads produce unique demands on digital infrastructure and data center resources, requiring expert consideration, planning, and design from a power and cooling perspective. Certification in the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program indicates that DataBank's facilities are equipped to meet the unique needs of AI infrastructures, including adaptable colocation space, sustainable high-density power infrastructures, and innovative liquid-based heat-extraction solutions.

"Enterprises are seeking efficient ways to implement AI without the complexities of building and managing specialized data centers," said Tony Paikeday, senior director of AI systems at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA DGX-Ready Certified Data Center program certification, DataBank is equipped to empower organizations with access to state-of-the-art facilities, comprehensive services, and NVIDIA's advanced AI infrastructure to accelerate time to value for their AI initiatives."

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

