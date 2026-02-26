DataBank Adds Two New Board Directors with Deep Expertise in Data Center Infrastructure and Technology

Former CEO of Vertiv and former CTO of Roblox join board to help chart the next era of infrastructure growth

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Rob Johnson, former CEO of Vertiv, and Daniel Sturman, former CTO of Roblox.

Johnson and Sturman join DataBank's board as the company continues to expand its portfolio of high-density data centers and low-latency interconnection hubs to meet the demands of its 2,500+ enterprise, hyperscale cloud, and AI customers.

"I'm delighted to welcome Rob and Dan to the board," said Raul Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "Their experience scaling the power, cooling, and compute infrastructure needed to handle the most demanding enterprise applications will be invaluable to DataBank as we chart our next phase of growth, driven by AI and beyond."

Johnson, as CEO of Vertiv from 2016 to 2022, was instrumental in positioning the company to become the leading provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. He also serves as an operating partner at G2 Ventures, a senior advisor to Neos Partners, and a board member of Rehlko. Additionally, Johnson was previously CEO of APC, President of Schneider Electric North America, and Vice President at A123 Systems.

"DataBank has proven its ability to support the widest possible range of customers from highly secure and compliant enterprises in banking, healthcare, and media to the most advanced hyperscale cloud and AI providers," said Johnson. "I'm excited to help the company capitalize on that success."

Sturman, as CTO of Roblox from 2020 to 2024, oversaw the build-out of infrastructure needed to support the explosive growth of its gaming platform users from 100 million per month in early 2020 to nearly 400 million monthly users in 2024. He also served as a board member of Observe and previously held senior engineering positions at IBM, Google, and Cloudera.

"The breadth and depth of DataBank's ecosystem and capabilities are the perfect foundation for a new era of growth," said Sturman. "I'm looking forward to helping the company support the infrastructure platforms of the future."

"It's been a pleasure to support DataBank's success and strategy the past 10 years," said Tom Yanagi, DigitalBridge's Managing Director and Global Head of Debt Capital Markets. "And we're excited to have two industry veterans who will help take the company to even greater heights."

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank