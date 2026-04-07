DataBank and Goodman Group Partner to Open New Landmark Data Center in Los Angeles

50/50 joint venture leverages strengths of both organizations and brings 32MW of capacity to a high-demand market

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed services, along with Goodman Group (ASX:GMG), a global provider of digital infrastructure, have formed a joint venture (JV) which will enable the launch of a new 32MW facility in Los Angeles, one of the most supply-constrained data center markets in the U.S.

LAX2 in Los Angeles, CA

The new data center, located at 3094 E Vernon Avenue in Vernon, CA, will meet the growing demand for high-density, scalable data center capacity that the Los Angeles region is currently seeing from cloud, AI, and enterprise customers. The site is expected to open in December of 2026 with the first 6MW available and the remaining 26MW coming online in stages through to September 2027. The site adds to DataBank's existing development pipeline of more than 850MW across major U.S markets including Dallas, New York, Atlanta, Kansas City, Houston, and Northern Virginia.

The JV establishes a strategic partnership that leverages the strengths of both parties, combining capital, with development, leasing and operational excellence. Goodman brings a track-record of delivering large-scale complex infrastructure around the world, having first acquired the Vernon site in 2023, securing power, planning and entitlements, and designing the Vernon facility which sits within Goodman's 6.0 GW global power bank. Goodman will complete the development as part of its projected work in progress of $USD12.4 billion1 spanning both industrial and low latency data centers in major metro markets across the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia. DataBank will operate the new Vernon site, its second in the L.A. market, adding to an infrastructure platform of 70+ data centers and interconnection sites in 25+ U.S. markets, and drawing upon a 20-year history of data center leasing, operational excellence, and industry-leading customer satisfaction.

The Vernon property is just the first for the JV as both parties intend to expand the relationship through the development of additional sites in capacity constrained markets across the U.S.

"We're excited to be partnering with Goodman to bring critically needed AI-ready data center capacity to enterprises in the Los Angeles market," said Raul Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "Together with Goodman's development expertise, we're able to accelerate our expansion in the market and deliver a world-class data center that will serve hyperscale, AI, and enterprise customers with the reliability, scalability, and operational excellence they expect from DataBank."

Anthony Rozic, CEO Goodman North America, said "Power, sites, and capital are critical to being able to build into demand and provide delivery certainty for customers. Vernon is a landmark project for Goodman in North America and a key component in our local data center strategy, where we procured the site, power, and capital to bring it to the advanced stage it is today. By partnering with DataBank, utilizing its proven platform and its relationships with more than 2500 enterprise customers, we can optimize the delivery of this critical digital infrastructure to the market."

About DataBank



DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 70+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

About Goodman Group



Goodman Group is a provider of essential infrastructure. It owns, develops and manages high quality, sustainable logistics properties and data centers in major global cities, that are critical to the digital economy. Goodman's property portfolio of approximately AUD 100 billion2 includes sophisticated logistics facilities and data centers in key consumer markets across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest property group on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GMG), and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property globally.

Goodman takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside its capital partners in its investment management platform and concentrating the portfolio where it can create the most value for customers and investors.

To learn more, visit: https://us.goodman.com

1 Total projected work in progress by 30 June 2026 (AUD >$18 billion)

2 Proforma. Portfolio value at 31 December 2025 plus forecast development work in progress.

SOURCE DataBank