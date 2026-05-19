DataBank Announces CEO Succession as Company Enters Next Phase of Scale and Expansion

Raul Martynek to Transition to Executive Chairman Role; Kevin Ooley to Become CEO

DALLAS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, announced today that Raul Martynek will become Executive Chairman of DataBank's Board of Directors and Kevin Ooley, current President and Chief Financial Officer, will become DataBank's next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2027.

Raul Martynek, CEO DataBank

The transition follows a period of unprecedented growth for the company and was approved unanimously by the Board of Directors after conducting a comprehensive search. Mr. Martynek will continue as CEO through the remainder of the year, working closely with Mr. Ooley to ensure a seamless leadership transition. In his new role as Executive Chairman, Mr. Martynek will focus on long-term strategy, major capital relationships, and the Company's expansion activities.

"Leading DataBank has been the pinnacle of my career. Since 2016, we have transformed from a regional provider into one of the largest private data center platforms in the U.S.," said Mr. Martynek. "Kevin has been my partner in every major milestone we've achieved, and I have tremendous confidence in his leadership as DataBank enters its next phase of growth. He has a deep understanding of what makes DataBank special and the vision and operational discipline to lead DataBank as we scale into our next phase of growth."

"I am honored to lead this incredible team as we enter our next chapter," said Mr. Ooley. "Having been with DataBank since 2011, I've seen this company evolve from its earliest roots. My focus will remain on executing our growth strategy by providing our 2,200+ customers with the geographic reach and capabilities they need to succeed in the new era driven by AI adoption."

A Legacy of Growth and Strategic Expansion

Raul Martynek has been CEO since 2017 and was part of the DigitalBridge team that acquired the business in 2016. Under his leadership, the company's footprint expanded from just six data centers in three markets to a national powerhouse with over 70 data centers in more than 25 markets. Most notably, he orchestrated the $1.4 billion acquisition of zColo in 2020, which solidified DataBank's position as the leading edge data center provider in the U.S. Mr. Martynek also oversaw the company's revenue growth from approximately $50 million to over $1 billion, navigating the shift from secondary market focus to nationwide deployments and the development of 100MW+ campuses to serve the growing needs of hyperscale, large technology and enterprise customers.

Kevin Ooley, who joined DataBank in 2011 as CFO and took on the additional role of President in 2017, has been the primary architect of the company's financial and operational scaling. With over 20 years of experience in digital infrastructure and private equity, Mr. Ooley has been instrumental in securing the capital partnerships — including the long-term support of DigitalBridge, Swiss Life Asset Management and AustralianSuper — that have fueled DataBank's game-changing build-out and acquisition strategy.

Board Leadership

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge and lead investor in DataBank, will continue to work closely with both leaders. "Raul's leadership has been transformative, not just for DataBank, but for the data center infrastructure category as a whole," said Mr. Ganzi. "In Kevin, we have a successor who knows every facet of the business and has the full confidence of the Board to lead DataBank into its next decade of growth."

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 70+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank