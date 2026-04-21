DataBank Secures $2.0B of Construction Financing for First Three Data Centers on New South Dallas Campus

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, announced today that it has secured a $2.0B loan for construction of the first three data centers on its new Red Oak, TX campus.

The new loan is the company's largest construction financing to date and will fund the build-out of the first 3 of 8 planned data centers on the campus. Those initial facilities (DFW9, DFW10 and DFW11) have already been leased and will total 600,000 square feet of data center space and 180MW of power.

The loan also fits within DataBank's Green Financing Framework which mandates the facilities meet specific Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) metrics and criteria for water conservation and carbon emissions reduction, all of which contribute to its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.

"This financing, combined with existing power commitments, accelerates DataBank's construction and delivery timelines for this campus by approximately 18 months," said Kevin Ooley, DataBank's President and CFO. "It ensures our customer will be able to bring critical capacity to market on time and further solidifies Dallas as a core metro for Internet and A.I. infrastructure."

This $2.0B financing follows the recent announcements of a $1.6B credit facility expansion and extension, and a $1.1B hyperscale securitization, bringing the company's total financing in the past year to $4.7B.

MUFG Bank, Ltd. was the Administrative Agent, Coordinating Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner on the transaction. A strong group of leading digital infrastructure banks and institutional lenders supported the transaction as well. Davis Polk was DataBank's legal advisor for the transaction.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 70+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank