DataBank to Deploy Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Houston Metro Area

3,150 kW Solar Installation Advances Company's Net Zero Commitment While Delivering Significant Operational Savings

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed services, announced today plans to install a 3,150 kW rooftop solar array at its HOU3 data center in Houston, Texas. The project is expected to be the largest rooftop solar installation to date in the Houston metropolitan area.

The solar installation will generate approximately 4.5 million kilowatt hours annually over an expected 25-year operational life, providing immediate environmental benefits and long-term economic value. The system's levelized cost of energy will match current utility rates, effectively serving as a day-one energy hedge against price volatility while decreasing reliance on renewable energy certificates from external sources.

"This project shows that achieving sustainability goals directly supports strong business performance in a grid-constrained world," said Ethan Eisenberg, Director of Energy and Sustainability Management. "By generating renewable energy on site, we're creating a cost-effective path to our net zero commitments while providing immediate value to our stakeholders."

The solar installation represents a key milestone in DataBank's commitment to achieve net zero emissions and 100 percent carbon-free power by 2030. DataBank selected its HOU3 facility for this deployment based on optimal conditions including a large, recently constructed roof, favorable regulatory environment, and high electricity offset potential. The facility provides scalable power and connectivity for DataBank's customers across the Houston region.

Wunder Power will manage design, construction, monitoring, and maintenance of the solar array throughout its operational life. DataBank is evaluating plans for additional opportunities across its 70-plus data center portfolio following completion of the HOU3 installation.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 70+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel. To tour a facility, visit DataBank or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank