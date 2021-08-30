DataBank Breaks Ground on Sixth Salt Lake Data Center

Strategically located in Bluffdale, UT, between Salt Lake City and Utah's "Silicon Slopes," SLC6 resides on DataBank's Granite Point Campus -- an engine of digital growth in the region. In total, the 23-acre campus includes DataBank's own private 66MW N+1 power substation, ensuring lower costs and scalability for enterprises and hyper-scale cloud ventures. The campus offers network connectivity to more than a dozen carriers and cloud providers. The SLC6 facility has been designed from the ground up with a full suite of customer amenities and all the security features needed to meet HIPAA, PCI-DSS, SSAE-18 SOC1 and SOC2, GDPR, and FISMA compliance requirements.

"Offering a range of colocation, cloud, connectivity, and managed services, DataBank's SLC6 facility will offer the ideal place for an enterprise to grow and control its own destiny," comments Raul Martynek, CEO at DataBank. "In addition, it further contributes to Utah's status as a key center for enterprise-class data centers."

"We are proud to provide our customers with the reliable IT infrastructure they need to create a limitless digital future for their business," continues Martynek. "This expansion aligns with the company's commitment to enterprises with workloads of all shapes and sizes, from high-density hyperscalers to local small businesses that do business on the edge."

This combination of power, network facilities, and the convenience of a campus-like setting ensure that DataBank's SLC6 will be a major data center for the high-performance computing, content providers, cloud giants, hyperscale providers, and large enterprises that are giving Utah its "silicon slopes" moniker.

In addition, Salt Lake City is at the nexus of growth for start-ups and venture capital in the tech industry. The region has technology, research, and education assets, as well as a top-ranked talent pool drawing from Brigham Young University, the University of Utah, and Utah State University. A recent study conducted in all 50 states found that Salt Lake City was the best state for start-ups. Utah's capital city has more tech college degrees per capita than areas including Boston and San Francisco.

DataBank's edge infrastructure platform provides colocation, cloud and network services across its 60+ data centers, modular/micro data centers, and 20 neutral interconnects. The company's hands-on support managed security and compliance services, and a 100% uptime guarantee, provide an extra level of support and reliability for enterprises.

For more information about SLC6 or to schedule a tour, please visit https://www.databank.com/data-centers/ or call 800-840-7533.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consist of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 29 markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach. We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

To learn more or tour a facility, visit databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank

Related Links

https://www.databank.com

