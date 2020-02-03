DataBank Closes Sale Of Telecom Assets To Everstream

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services, announces the closing of the sale of its LightBound fiber/telecom assets to Everstream, a business-only fiber network provider. The divestment follows DataBank's October acquisition of LightBound, a colocation, Internet, voice, network and cloud services provider, which expanded DataBank's portfolio of edge data centers with the addition of two enterprise-class facilities in the downtown Indy Telcom Center, the most densely interconnected location in the Indianapolis metro area.

The sale of the LightBound fiber/telecom assets to Everstream will allow DataBank to focus on its core data center and managed services offerings while simultaneously enabling Everstream to enter the Indianapolis market, serving the needs of existing LightBound fiber/telecom customers as well as new enterprises in the region. The transaction accelerates Everstream's planned entry into the Indianapolis market, and provides Everstream with a lit fiber network extending across the metro area.

"As DataBank continues to expand its national footprint of edge data centers in secondary markets with the addition of two world-class facilities in the Indianapolis market, the sale of our LightBound fiber/telecom assets to Everstream is consistent with our focus on providing high quality colocation and cloud solutions to enterprise, cloud and content customers," states Raul K. Martynek, CEO of DataBank. "At the same time, the transaction will accelerate Everstream's ongoing expansion of its fiber footprint throughout the Indianapolis metro area, bringing substantial scale and resources to new and existing customers as our organizations set out to partner closely with each other now and into the future."

DataBank now operates 20 data centers in nine U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, and Salt Lake City. The two newly acquired Indianapolis facilities provide the highest quality Tier III capacity available in the market with over 56,000 gross square feet of colocation space and 9.5MW of installed UPS.

For more information, please visit www.databank.com .

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and connectivity services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications, and infrastructure. DataBank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance, and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1 (800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank

Related Links

http://www.databank.com

