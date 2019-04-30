DataBank Commences Construction for Salt Lake City 5 Data Center

DALLAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity, managed services and cloud solutions, announces the commencement of construction for its Salt Lake City 5 (SLC5) data center. Located on DataBank's 24-acre Granite Point Campus in Bluffdale, UT, Salt Lake City 5 offers enterprises and hyperscalers significant power and space for rapid deployment and expansion. SLC5 has a ready-for-service date of Q4 2019. The DataBank Granite Point Campus includes SLC2, SLC3, and SLC4 data centers as well as DataBank's privately-owned 66-megawatt substation, offering significant power capabilities and reliability for the entire campus.

Nicknamed "Silicon Slopes", Utah has seen tremendous business growth in the technology sector with tech jobs growing at a rate of 3.6% (nearly double the national average). Those jobs are in areas such as IT support, information, computer and software sales and manufacturing. As a fully integrated and highly connected state-of-the-art facility, SLC5 was designed with the flexibility to address this growth across a wide range of customer requirements. The facility will connect to SLC 1, the de facto carrier SLC interconnection point via a high-speed optical metro transport ring. SLC5 will also encompass DataBank's full services suite including colocation, compliant hosting, managed services, cloud computing, and storage.

"Today's high-performance computing, content providers, cloud giants and large enterprises need the ability to rapidly scale across all fronts - capacity, power, cooling, and connectivity," comments Kevin Ooley, President & CFO for DataBank. "DataBank designed the Granite Point campus with our customers' power and expansion requirements in mind, which were also the underlying reasons we designed and operate our own N+1 power substation. SLC5 offers customers redundancy at every level along with the ability to securely and reliably deliver applications and content."

SLC5 was designed to:

Support 10MW of redundant critical load capacity

Include 12 or more carriers and cloud service providers

Enable rapid customer deployments

Flexibly accommodate 175-250+ watts per sq. ft.

Meet high performance computing requirements

Offer full customer amenities including break areas, private offices, training room, burn in room, and secure storage

Built with multiple layers of security access, SLC5 will have five 10,000 sq. ft. data halls with 36 inch raised floors and a total gross size of 90,000 sq. ft. Designed to support mission-critical workloads, SLC5 will be built to the standards necessary to achieve a high-security environment such as HIPAA , PCI-DSS , SSAE-18 SOC1 and SOC2, GDPR , and FedRAMP.

For additional information, please visit www.databank.com or call 1 (800) 840-7533.

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and connectivity services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications, and infrastructure. DataBank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance, and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit www.databank.com or call 1 (800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank

