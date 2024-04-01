DataBank Completes Lease Buy-Back for LAS1 Data Center in Las Vegas

Data Center Purchase Aligns with DataBank's Strategy of Owning the Largest Edge Data Center Footprint in U.S.

DALLAS, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announced today that it completed the acquisition of 7185 Pollock Drive in Las Vegas, NV, its LAS1 data center.

DataBank's LAS1 data center was recently expanded and now features 36,800 of raised square feet, 3.55MW of critical IT load power, and an interconnection hub that provides access to five onsite carriers and fiber built into the facility with redundant entry paths. The purchase of the LAS1 facility enables DataBank to further its strategy of owning and controlling the real estate beneath its data centers and controlling its future.

The Las Vegas market – with low sales taxes, no state income tax, and a fast-growing entertainment and technology sector – continues to experience high demand for mission-critical IT infrastructure. DataBank's LAS1 data center will provide valuable capacity to meet the need for high-performance computing, enterprise and edge applications, and hyperscale workloads.

"DataBank's investment in this property aligns with our strategy of owning the largest edge data center footprint in the U.S.," said Raul K. Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "By completing this purchase, DataBank is responding to Las Vegas' need for colocation, connectivity, and cloud services, while solidifying our status as a prime location for mission-critical workloads serving the Las Vegas area."

The Las Vegas data center was previously owned by the Thomas & Mack Development Group.

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Our edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 27+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

