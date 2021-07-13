DataBank Expands Its "DFW3" Dallas Fort Worth Data Center

DALLAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announces the expansion of its Dallas Fort Worth Data Center, DFW3, to meet the mushrooming demand for mission critical IT infrastructure in the Dallas/Fort Worth market.

As part of the expansion, DFW3, home of DataBank's flagship Dallas area data center, has opened Data Hall 3 bringing an additional 12,000 square feet of raised flooring and an additional 1.5MW of power online. DFW3 offers a game-changing option for companies in Plano, the fastest growing area within the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, adjacent to the region's "Telecom Corridor."

Located in the Legacy Park section of Plano, TX, DFW3 offers 24x7 network availability, carrier neutrality and unparalleled performance. In all, DFW3 is designed to accommodate a total of six data Halls delivering 72,000 sq. ft of usable space and up to 40MW of total power from diverse utility feeds.

"This flagship data center represents our largest and most advanced facility in the Dallas area," stated Danny Allen, vice president of engineering at DataBank. "DataBank continues to meet its commitments to current and potential customers who need reliable, first-class IT infrastructure to handle colocation, connectivity and cloud services."

The facility provides access to ten on-site carrier POPs and to the two other major Dallas metroplex carrier hotels. It is also connected to DataBank's DFW1 and DFW2 facilities via data center interconnection (DCI) network, which enables active DRaaS solutions.

DFW3 also houses DataBank's FedRAMP-certified cloud platform, which means the entire facility meets FedRAMP/FISMA auditing standards. Security measures at DFW3 include full perimeter fencing, round-the-clock on-site security personnel and dual-factor authentication (card and biometric) on exterior entry and all data center entrances. In addition to FedRAMP/FISMA, the facility meets a variety of key industry compliance standards, including HIPAA HITECH, SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, SSAE 18 and PCI DSS compliance designations.

DataBank's edge infrastructure platform provides colocation, cloud and network services across its 60+ data centers, modular/micro data centers and 20 neutral interconnects. The company's managed security and compliance services along with 100% uptime guarantee, provide an extra level of support and reliability for enterprises. The company combines this platform with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

For more information about DFW3, or to schedule a tour, please visit https://www.databank.com/data-centers/ or call 800-840-7533.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 29 markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach.

To learn more or tour a facility, visit databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

SOURCE DataBank

Related Links

www.databank.com

