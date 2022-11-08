Databricks Ventures Invests in Matillion

Strategic venture funding and product alignment will accelerate data productivity in the lakehouse for analytics and AI

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leader in data productivity, today announced an investment from Databricks Ventures. The strategic investment underpins Databricks' support of the Data Productivity Cloud, to integrate more data, free up resources, and empower data practitioners.

"We welcome Matillion to the Databricks Ventures portfolio and look forward to deepening our partnership with their team," said Andrew Ferguson, VP, Corporate Development & Ventures, Databricks. "Matillion's code-optional data ingestion and transformation capabilities are purpose built for Databricks and allow our joint customers to quickly build data pipelines and seamlessly collaborate on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform."

As longtime partners, Matillion and Databricks share a rapidly expanding joint customer base with a notable concentration in biosciences, healthcare, and energy. The Data Productivity Cloud provides a complete solution for loading, transforming, synchronizing and orchestrating data in the Databricks Lakehouse Platform:

Matillion ETL for Databricks Partner Connect and Matillion Data Loader quickly and easily ingest data at speed and scale into Delta Lake, the open format that is the foundation of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform.

and Matillion Data Loader quickly and easily ingest data at speed and scale into Delta Lake, the open format that is the foundation of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. With Matillion, Databricks users can bring in operational data sources, SaaS applications, legacy data warehouse insights, and more into their lakehouse for a unified dataset that is ready for analytics and AI.

Matillion enables new personas with a code-optional approach to transform raw data in the lakehouse in order to make it analytics-ready.

"To unleash the full potential of their cloud data, teams need to achieve new levels of productivity with their data using open, scalable technology. With Matillion and Databricks, data teams can feel empowered to work quickly and flexibly to deliver data to the business," said Matthew Scullion, CEO, and Co-founder, Matillion. "This investment from Databricks will support Matillion's current and future technical integrations into the lakehouse and bring more data productivity to our shared customers."

For more information about Matillion Data Productivity Cloud and Matillion ETL for Delta Lake on Databricks , visit https://www.matillion.com/technology/lakehouse/databricks/ .

