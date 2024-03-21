Matillion delivers pushdown AI platform to unlock the next wave of AI innovation

Data pipeline provider first to bring pushdown ETL and AI to market to unlock analytics and AI faster, at scale.

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Data Integration provider Matillion today becomes the first platform to unify pushdown ELT and pushdown AI to allow data engineers to build Analytics & AI pipelines faster on top of platforms like Snowflake, Databricks and AWS.

Bringing a set of integrated Generative AI capabilities to general availability, Matillion is first to market with a unified pushdown ELT and pushdown AI cloud data integration platform, enabling data teams to become more productive with AI assistance, unlock new unstructured data sources and build new AI pipelines for new business applications such as chat bots.

Ciaran Dynes, Chief Product Officer at Matillion said: "The opportunities for applying GenAI to build new use-cases and address long standing data management problems are almost boundless. However many barriers exist to adoption within the enterprise.

"Through Matillion's no-code/high-code and push-down AI architecture, we believe we have solved many of these challenges. We are seeing customers marry unstructured text with existing data to build new apps and uncover new ways to answer business problems."

A new RAG (retrieval augmented generation) component enables users to load data into popular vector stores, including Pinecone, to add private structured and unstructured data to LLMs. This no-code data preparation for RAG and beyond is currently unique to Matillion.

Matillion's AI capabilities have received strong support from users in private preview.

Dr Isaac Ben-Akiva, Head of Applied AI at Snap Analytics, said: "Generative AI is poised to revolutionise how we approach tasks across industries. It's not just about getting the job done; it's about redefining what's possible.

"With Matillion's robust AI capabilities we are excited about what we can build for customers and how fast we can help them innovate."

Using natural language, Matillion's model-agnostic prompt component, now also generally available, enables users to integrate popular LLMs (like OpenAI, Azure OpenAI and Amazon Bedrock) directly within the data pipeline to harness generative AI within data transformations.

The much awaited Auto-documentation feature is also made generally available, bringing the ability to automatically document notes from actions made within Matillion, enabling better collaboration and easier pipeline management within data teams.

Matillion follows this launch bringing its copilot to market later in the year. Matillion Copilot makes data engineering tasks faster by harnessing AI in natural language to author pipelines, making Augmented Data Engineering accessible to no-code users, whilst enabling data scientists and AI engineers to accelerate the most high-impact work.

