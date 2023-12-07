Matillion recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools

Matillion

07 Dec, 2023, 17:15 ET

Matillion named a Challenger by Gartner® for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, a leading productivity platform empowering data teams, has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools.

"We are thrilled to see Matillion's recognition as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools," said Matthew Scullion, CEO, Matillion. "We believe this recognition validates our mission to make the world's data useful with a platform that is empowering data teams to be more productive by helping them to deliver quality, business-ready data quickly and reliably."

The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market's direction, maturity and participants. Magic Quadrants compare vendors based on Gartner's standard criteria and methodology. Each report comes with a Magic Quadrant graphic that depicts a market using a two-dimensional matrix that evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The report further notes that the data integration tools market is seeing renewed momentum driven by requirements for multicloud and hybrid data integration and data fabric design patterns.

"We see huge potential for data integration to unlock business value at far greater speed and scale and are committed to equipping our customers with the tools they need to boost the productivity of their data teams, achieve outstanding results, and elevate customer experiences," Scullion said.

In today's landscape, the value of data to the business can become limited by the data team's ability to integrate data—and build, deploy and manage pipelines—at the required speed and scale. Matillion was designed to address this challenge, providing a suite of combined capabilities to help coders and non-coders alike move, transform and orchestrate data with greater velocity and efficiency. Low or now-code tools enable even non-coders to build robust data pipelines in minutes, and businesses can easily scale users and projects to help everyone be more productive with data at every level of the business.

To access the full Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ report for Data Integration Tools, click here.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, Thornton Craig, Roxane Edjlali, Michele Launi, 4 December 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Matillion

Matillion is the productivity platform for data teams.

Matillion makes data work more productive by empowering the entire data team – coders and non-coders alike – to move, transform, and orchestrate data pipelines faster. Its Data Productivity Cloud empowers the whole team to deliver quality data at a speed and scale that matches the business's data ambitions.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco, DocuSign, Slack, and TUI trust Matillion to move, transform, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI.

Native integration with popular cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift and Google BigQuery lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need.

See Matillion for yourself, and follow us on Linkedin or Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alice Gibson
Senior PR Manager, Matillion
[email protected]
+44 7825 381 125

SOURCE Matillion

News Releases in Similar Topics

