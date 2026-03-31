Datacor and Cleopatra Enterprise Partner to Bridge the Gap Between Process Engineering and Project Economics

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacor Inc., a leading provider of engineering, process manufacturing, and chemical distribution solutions, and Cleopatra Enterprise, an established provider of project and turnaround cost management software, today announced a strategic partnership connecting process simulation with project cost estimating for EPC companies and owner-operators in the process industries. The collaboration is designed to support faster, more informed decision-making across capital projects.

Together, CHEMCAD, Datacor's process simulation platform, and Cleopatra Enterprise's cost estimating capabilities close the gap in how engineering decisions and economic outcomes are managed throughout the project lifecycle. By bridging that gap with transparent cost insight, the partnership gives organizations clearer visibility at every project stage and stronger confidence in investment decisions.

For organizations managing front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies, capital investment decisions, or design change scenarios, the key advantage is faster time-to-decision. Rapid scenario analysis enables teams to evaluate economic implications alongside technical decisions and supports more efficient responses to market or design changes.

Unlike conventional platforms that are frequently complex, expensive, and difficult to adapt, the joint solution takes a modular, interoperable approach. It reduces software complexity and lowers the overall burden of licensing, implementation, and training — while allowing organizations to work within digital environments tailored to their needs.

Cleopatra Enterprise and Datacor share a belief that connecting process design with project economics, early and accurately, is the most reliable path to better investment decisions and more predictable outcomes.

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of industry-specific solutions that help engineers, process manufacturers, and chemical distributors grow, run, and elevate their business. Backed by deep industry experience and a commitment to continuous improvement, we go beyond software to act as true partners in solving complex process challenges. For those seeking greater visibility and control, Datacor is the trusted source for proven technology and expertise to achieve great outcomes, together. Learn more at www.datacor.com.

About Cleopatra Enterprise

Cleopatra Enterprise is a leading project cost management and project controls software, helping organizations streamline their capital projects and turnarounds. With advanced tools for estimating, cost control, and project analytics, Cleopatra enables companies to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

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SOURCE Datacor, Inc.