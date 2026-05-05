Datacor Releases "No Bull, No Hype" Research Series, Revealing Where AI Is Delivering Value Across Process Industries

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of software for the process industries, today released a series of reports examining artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across chemical manufacturing, food and animal nutrition, and engineering. Conducted by independent research firm Tech-Clarity, the research surveyed more than 274 companies with under $300 million in revenue to understand where adoption stands, where AI is delivering measurable value, and what is getting in the way.

The findings tell a clear story: companies across these industries are making meaningful progress with AI and doing so more quickly than many might expect. Those that have started are finding ways to scale their advantage, and the gap between early movers and everyone else is widening.

Despite common assumptions, fear and distrust are not what is holding companies back. Instead, organizations cite practical challenges such as a lack of knowledge and data science skills, data quality challenges, and uncertainty about where to begin.

Among the findings:

Companies completing pilots are achieving measurable results faster than expected. In the chemical industry, 60% of companies that completed at least one proof of concept gained value within a single business quarter. In food and animal nutrition, 45% did the same.

Early movers are not just learning, they are extending their lead. Nearly two-thirds of companies that have made meaningful AI progress have been able to scale those gains to new areas of their business.

Companies turning to existing software providers for AI support are getting further, faster. In food and animal nutrition, 62% take that approach. In chemicals, 47% do the same.

"Our customers do not invest in technology for its own sake," said Tom Jackson, president of Datacor. "They need to understand the business value first. The industries we serve are disciplined and outcomes-focused, and this research gives them the data to cut through the noise and make informed decisions about where AI fits in their business."

The full reports are available at www.datacor.com.

About Tech-Clarity

Tech-Clarity is an independent research firm dedicated to making the business value of technology clear. The firm analyzes how companies improve innovation, product development, design, engineering, manufacturing, and service performance through the use of digital transformation, best practices, software technology, industrial automation, and IT services.

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of industry-specific solutions that help process manufacturers, chemical distributors, and engineers grow, run, and elevate their business. Backed by deep industry experience and a commitment to continuous improvement, we go beyond software to act as true partners in solving complex process challenges. For those seeking greater visibility and control, Datacor is the trusted source for proven technology and expertise to achieve great outcomes, together. Learn more at www.datacor.com.

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SOURCE Datacor, Inc.