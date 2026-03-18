Datacor Expands Engineering Simulation Portfolio with Acquisition of GoldSim Technology Group

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of software for engineers, process manufacturers, and chemical distributors, today announced the acquisition of GoldSim Technology Group, a developer of dynamic simulation software used to model and analyze complex systems under uncertainty.

The acquisition deepens Datacor's engineering simulation portfolio, which includes CHEMCAD chemical process simulation software and its pipe flow modeling suite (formerly Applied Flow Technology). The GoldSim simulation platform adds system-level modeling and probabilistic risk assessment to that portfolio and is used across a broad range of industries—including energy, environmental, and mining.

"GoldSim has spent over 25 years building simulation software that technical teams in some of the world's most complex, high-stakes fields have come to rely on," said Tom Jackson, president of Datacor. "This acquisition reflects our continued investment in industry-specific solutions and our dedication to helping engineers apply the power of simulation across a broader range of their work."

"We have always been defined by the power, quality, and flexibility of our software and our commitment to the customers who depend on it," said Rick Kossik, president and co-founder of GoldSim Technology Group. "Joining Datacor gives us the resources and reach to keep pushing that standard forward."

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of industry-specific solutions that help process manufacturers, chemical distributors, and engineers grow, run, and elevate their business. Backed by deep industry experience and a commitment to continuous improvement, we go beyond software to act as true partners in solving complex process challenges. For those seeking greater visibility and control, Datacor is the trusted source for proven technology and expertise to achieve great outcomes, together. Learn more at www.datacor.com.

About GoldSim Technology Group

GoldSim Technology Group develops Monte Carlo simulation software for dynamically modeling complex systems across engineering, science, and business. GoldSim supports decision-making and risk analysis by simulating future performance while quantitatively representing uncertainty and risk. Organizations worldwide use GoldSim to evaluate and compare alternative designs, plans, and policies to minimize risk and make better decisions. Learn more at www.goldsim.com.

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SOURCE Datacor, Inc.