DataDirect Networks (DDN) selects Cryptsoft KMIP technology for critical product range features

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptsoft continues to extend its role as the global market-leading supplier of Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) technologies to the storage and infrastructure market segments by adding DataDirect Networks (DDN) to Cryptsoft's long list of valued customers.

DDN, the global leader in AI and multi-cloud data management, has recognized and acted upon customer demand for full lifecycle management of data encryption keys and related certificates in their products. DDN's customers, which include some of the world's most data-intensive and security conscious organizations and enterprises, were clear and unequivocal in their demand for open standards based, market proven solutions that conform with the OASIS KMIP (Key Management Interoperability Protocol) standard. After evaluating all options in the market, Cryptsoft's KMIP Client SDK was selected as the solution of choice to integrate into an extensive portion of DDN's product portfolio.

Cryptsoft's trusted and market proven KMIP technology has been licensed for DDN's Flash Storage, Block Storage, GRIDScaler and AI Storage product ranges, which currently encompasses over twenty-five separate products targeting a wide range of storage market sectors. With Cryptsoft's KMIP SDK, DDN can rapidly deliver standards based critical security technology to their customers so they can leverage a broad mix of existing inhouse and onsite key management systems (KMS) from a wide range of vendors that offer varying levels of KMIP standard compliance.

"With more customers demanding increased data security across a wide range of use cases, selecting Cryptsoft to help us add KMIP capability to our solutions was an easy choice given their market knowledge, extensive experience, and impressive customer roster," said Bret Weber, Executive Vice President, Global Engineering Operations at DDN. "The ease of integration and the fact that we get immediate validation with the majority of the available KMIP Key Management Servers was also highly valuable to us."

"With customers operating in the online content, social networking, high performance cloud and grid computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, life sciences, media production, security and intelligence sectors, DDN is an ideal customer for us," said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager at Cryptsoft. "Our deep expertise, product quality, and proven interoperability will allow DDN to be confident that their products will cleanly interoperate with every KMIP-based KMS their customers, commercial or government, encounter in their environment."

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world's leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world's leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. https://www.ddn.com

About Cryptsoft

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market's preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft's solutions have been selected by prominent global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor. www.cryptsoft.com.

