DataGrail Secures Investment from American Express Ventures to Fuel Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataGrail, a leader in data privacy management, announced today that American Express Ventures, the strategic investment group of American Express, has joined existing investors Okta Ventures, Basis Set Ventures, and Cloud Apps Capital Partners in participating in the company's previously announced Series A round. The funding will enable DataGrail to accelerate growth and meet increasing demands from customers and prospects.

The DataGrail Platform helps businesses operationalize and manage privacy management, including the accessing and deletion of personal data. It has more than 150 pre-built connectors with companies, such as Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle, and AWS, enabling businesses to discover and map personal data within seconds — not weeks or months. This allows DataGrail customers to confidently reduce inefficiencies and eliminate error-prone processes, while helping them continuously comply with data privacy regulations.

"DataGrail's technology enables businesses to efficiently access or delete data on demand for their customers, helping them respond to evolving privacy and compliance expectations," said Dana Eli-Lorch, Managing Director at Amex Ventures. "We're pleased to support DataGrail's next stage of growth."

"American Express has built its reputation on trust, security, and service, and we're excited to have them as financial backers," said Daniel Barber, CEO and co-founder of DataGrail. "With this investment, we intend to accelerate growth in our product development to support the entire ecosystem of companies affected by a rapidly changing privacy environment."

The DataGrail Platform offers several features and functionalities that allow companies to process privacy requests and manage consent & preferences.

Data Discovery and Mapping - DataGrail's Live Data Map makes it easy to discover and map all the places across an organization that contain personal data, including identifying data on servers and data lakes. It's constantly refreshed, so any changes made to the systems accessing personal data are reflected automatically.

Company-Wide Synchronized Consent & Preference Management - DataGrail synchronizes all preferences across all departments (marketing, customer service, sales, and product) so when a person — customer, employee, or prospect — asks for a change, changes are made in all corresponding systems.

Privacy Requests Streamlined - DataGrail operationalizes privacy requests (from the initial request to creating a compliance log afterward), eliminating human-errors and reducing risk.

Zero-Code Onboarding - DataGrail's hundreds of pre-built integrations streamline the onboarding process. Once an organization plugs into the DataGrail Platform, data discovery is instantaneous.

Learn more about DataGrail and how their platform supports companies to comply with data privacy requirements.

About DataGrail

DataGrail helps companies comply effortlessly with existing and emerging privacy laws, such as GDPR and CCPA. With over 150 enterprise integrations currently in place, the DataGrail Platform provides a 360-degree, real-time view of the applications used and maps the personal data associated with each of those systems. DataGrail also allows customers to manage their privacy request workflows and email preferences across applications. To learn more about DataGrail, please visit www.datagrail.io or follow DataGrail on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE DataGrail

Related Links

datagrail.io

