DataGrail Simplifies Privacy Compliance Management with Okta Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DataGrail, a leading privacy management firm announced a partnership with Okta, the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, to make it seamless for customers to manage matters of privacy and identity, enabling continuous compliance with privacy laws — such as GDPR, and CCPA. This partnership builds upon Okta's strategic investment in DataGrail earlier this year.

Okta customers seeking a privacy solution to help automate privacy compliance can now easily connect DataGrail to their environment, no coding required. Within minutes of connecting DataGrail to Okta, they can develop a clear picture of where personal data lives across their organization.

Privacy regulations continue to expand, yet most technology platforms fail to meet the growing demands of these regulations. The primary issue is that these platforms were never designed to address sweeping privacy regulations (past or present), and in turn, they are severely limited and lack scalability. As a result, many organizations have no idea what systems they have in place that contain personal data, making compliance nearly impossible.

In an attempt to achieve compliance, companies often rely on disparate, manual, and error-prone processes, but those methods are not accurate or scalable. Additionally, consent preferences are often siloed by departments or systems—like marketing, customer service, and sales—so customer preference changes aren't necessarily reflected everywhere.

The DataGrail Platform allows companies to simplify and automate the process of maintaining compliance with privacy laws. DataGrail's Live Data Map features 150+ pre-built connectors with companies — such as Salesforce, Marketo, AWS, Azure, Oracle, Okta and many others — providing organizations with an accurate real-time view of the applications used and a view into all the personal data that maps to each of those systems. With DataGrail, companies can confidently reduce inefficiencies and eliminate error-prone processes to comply with data privacy regulations.

"Companies of all stages and sizes are adopting more and more cloud applications, while consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their privacy implications, and demanding privacy management as a result. DataGrail's solution not only helps companies achieve compliance, but it gives them a 360-degree view of the landscape and is scalable in a way that helps them maintain and manage compliance long-term," said Monty Gray, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Okta.

Joint Customer Success

"After implementing Okta and DataGrail, we've been able to successfully automate the identity and privacy management process, which has been crucial in our preparation for the CCPA and other privacy laws that will follow," said Martin Rues, CISO at Outreach.io. "We are a small and nimble team here at Outreach.io and this system has allowed us to scale in a way that was previously not possible based on our current resources. It also will set us up for long-term success on a global level, so we are prepared when data access requests begin to increase. Technology helps keep our team lean, and it saves us time and money while eliminating the risk present with manual processes."

With DataGrail and Okta, customers can:

Access Okta's industry-leading identity management capabilities along with DataGrail's privacy management platform to achieve and manage continuous compliance with privacy laws.

Discover and map personal data wherever it lives across an organization and in its connected third-party systems in seconds—not weeks or months.

Grant legal and security teams visibility into personal data storage across the enterprise to stay effortlessly compliant even as laws evolve.

Operationalize and centralize consent and privacy request workflows to ensure that no privacy request goes unattended.

Synchronize user preferences and instantly propagate changes across all systems to meet end-user expectations.

Identify shadow IT operations. Anytime a new system is added to Okta, DataGrail is alerted automatically.

"We founded DataGrail on the belief that there is a better way for companies to uphold their privacy commitments to their customers," said Daniel Barber, CEO and co-founder of DataGrail. "As an entrepreneur, I understand that maintaining a continuous state of compliance requires a real-time and accurate view of the entire technology environment and the personal data living within it. When we built DataGrail we took a similar approach as Okta did and established hundreds of integrations with the most popular enterprise applications on the market, such as Salesforce and Marketo. This way, customers have a solution that seamlessly integrates with and complements their system."

About DataGrail

DataGrail helps companies comply effortlessly with existing and emerging privacy laws, such as GDPR and CCPA. With over 150 enterprise integrations currently in place, the DataGrail platform provides a 360-degree, real-time view of the applications used and maps the personal data associated with each of those systems. DataGrail also allows customers to manage their privacy request workflows and email preferences across applications. To learn more about DataGrail, please visit datagrail.io or follow DataGrail on Twitter and LinkedIn.

