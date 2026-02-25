DataJoint Launches Agentic AI Control Layer for Scientific Workflows, Enabling Defensible and Reproducible AI in Regulated R&D

Company to Showcase at PMWC 2026 and Lab of the Future USA Congress

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataJoint today announced the launch of DataJoint Agentic AI, a governed execution layer for scientific workflows that enables semi-autonomous AI operation on rigorously structured, provenance-rich data.

As pharmaceutical and academic institutions accelerate investment in generative and agentic AI to further innovation, many are confronting a critical constraint: AI systems trained on fragmented, under-described scientific data cannot reliably reproduce, audit, or defend their outputs. In regulated research environments, this lack of context creates material scientific and operational risk.

DataJoint addresses this challenge at its source.

The platform captures multi-modal scientific data in precisely defined, interconnected frameworks — embedding rich metadata and full computational provenance at the point of every experimental result. By grounding AI agents in this context-rich foundation, DataJoint enables automated workflow execution while preserving reproducibility, traceability, and decision accountability.

"Scientific AI will only be as trustworthy as the data foundation beneath it," said Jim Olson, CEO of DataJoint. "We built DataJoint to ensure that every AI-driven insight is grounded in structured provenance and computational context — so that scientific decisions are not just faster, but defensible and reliable."

DataJoint's agentic AI enables semi-autonomous execution of complex, multi-step scientific pipelines across imaging, electrophysiology, genomics, behavioral data, and more — within a governed, reproducible framework built for regulated and research environments. For pharma and biotech, this means faster hypothesis validation and AI-ready datasets that support regulatory confidence. For academic and medical centers, it means scaling sophisticated research without sacrificing rigor. And all for the purpose of accelerating discoveries and speeding innovation.

For example, an AI agent operating within DataJoint can validate experimental inputs, trigger downstream processing, detect data and structure inconsistencies, and ensure computational reproducibility — all while maintaining a complete, queryable record of decisions and transformations.

DataJoint's structured scientific data infrastructure is already deployed in leading academic medical centers and industry research environments, supporting reproducible multi-modal pipelines at scale.

Industry Showcases

DataJoint will demonstrate its Agentic AI capabilities at:

PMWC 2026 (Precision Medicine World Conference)

March 4–6, 2026 | San Jose, CA

Lab of the Future USA Congress

March 2–3, 2026 | Boston, MA

These events convene leaders in precision medicine, biopharma R&D, and digital laboratory transformation.

About DataJoint

DataJoint Inc. is a scientific data infrastructure company that provides the structured foundation required for reproducible, AI-ready research. By enforcing explicit data structures, embedding computational provenance, and orchestrating multi-modal pipelines, DataJoint enables research organizations to reduce scientific risk while accelerating trusted AI adoption.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, DataJoint supports academic medical centers and industry R&D organizations seeking durable, defensible scientific AI.

For more information, visit www.datajoint.com.

