Datalink Networks and TD SYNNEX Deliver High-Impact, Sold-Out Cyber Range Event for Mid-Market Security Leaders

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalink Networks has successfully completed a sold-out Cyber Range event in Gilbert, AZ, delivered in partnership with TD SYNNEX. Cyber Range is a two-day, hands-on immersive cybersecurity simulation designed to help mid-market organizations strengthen cybersecurity and compliance readiness through real-world simulation and expert guidance.

The immersive Cyber Range experience placed 20 mid-market clients inside a live, instructor–led cyberattack scenario—providing IT teams hands-on experience with ransomware detection, investigation, and response. Attendees observed how modern attacks unfold and how Microsoft's integrated security tools can help contain threats before business operations are impacted.

Participants experienced:

Real–time ransomware and incident response simulations





Guided investigation using Microsoft Sentinel , Microsoft Defender , Intune and Copilot for Security





, , and Hands-on exposure to AI-driven security workflows





Clear takeaways for strengthening overall security posture

In addition to the technical simulation, Romeo Farinacci, Principal Consultant at Core Insights, delivered a featured compliance session titled "Audit Ready at Less Cost: NIST as Your Compliance Foundation." The presentation focused on using the NIST framework to reduce audit complexity and cost while aligning security controls with regulatory and governance requirements.

"This event sold out for a reason - cybersecurity readiness can't be theoretical," said Don Wisdom, President of Datalink Networks. "Our Cyber Range gives organizations the rare opportunity to see, feel, and respond to a real attack in a controlled environment. Partnering with TD SYNNEX and incorporating compliance expertise from Core Insights allowed us to deliver a complete experience that addressed both security operations and business risk."

Attendees represented a broad range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, tribal government, and professional services. Everyone who participated left with prioritized improvement plans, investment guidance, and roadmaps for modernizing identity, endpoint, and cloud security – making Cyber Range one of the most impactful customer events Datalink Networks has delivered.

Why Microsoft Security

Datalink Networks anchors its Cyber Range training in the Microsoft security ecosystem, which delivers:

One of the industry's largest threat-intelligence signal networks





A fully integrated security platform spanning identity, endpoint, cloud, SIEM, and data protection





Broad third-party protection through Microsoft Sentinel without replacing existing tools





Consistent recognition by Gartner as a leader across multiple security categories

This approach enables organizations to evaluate real-world threats using a scalable, enterprise-grade security platform.

About Datalink Networks

Datalink Networks is a national IT solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity, cloud, Microsoft technologies, managed services, and strategic consulting. With 35+ years of experience, the company helps mid–market organizations strengthen security posture, modernize infrastructure, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

With SoCal headquarters in Santa Clarita, California and Southern headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, Datalink Networks serves clients nationwide.

Dedicated to providing customers with excellent customer service, expertise, and leadership, Datalink Networks is your one-stop shop for all things IT.

