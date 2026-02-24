Datalink Networks Named to CRN's MSP 500 List for 2026

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalink Networks, a national managed service provider delivering secure, scalable IT solutions for midmarket and enterprise organizations, announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

Datalink Networks earned placement in the Elite 150 category in recognition of its mature and scalable managed services practice, its ability to support complex hybrid IT environments, and its continued focus on delivering measurable business outcomes across cloud, cybersecurity, and infrastructure services for midmarket and enterprise customers nationwide.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

"Being named to CRN's MSP 500 Elite 150 is a meaningful milestone for Datalink Networks and a direct reflection of the expertise, dedication, and collaboration of our entire team," said Don Wisdom, President of Datalink Networks. "This recognition validates our continued investment in scalable managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions that help our customers operate with confidence in increasingly complex IT environments."

About Datalink Networks

Datalink Networks is a national IT solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity, cloud, Microsoft technologies, managed services, and strategic consulting. With 35+ years of experience, the company helps mid–market organizations strengthen security posture, modernize infrastructure, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

With SoCal headquarters in Santa Clarita, California and Southern headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, Datalink Networks serves clients nationwide.

Dedicated to providing customers with excellent customer service, expertise, and leadership, Datalink Networks is your one-stop shop for all things IT.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

