DATAMARK Technologies and Indigital Prove i3 and FCC Compliance with Landmark LIS Demonstration

Location Information Server (LIS) functionality ensures emergency responders receive accurate location information when every second counts

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK Technologies, a leader in interoperable solutions for public safety location services, today announced the successful completion of a landmark Location Information Server (LIS) demonstration, delivering validated 9‑1‑1 caller location data in full NENA i3 format and in compliance with the FCC's Report and Order 24-78 (Docket 21-479), which establishes enforceable mandates for the transition to Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1). This demonstration confirms, under real‑world conditions, that accurate, standards‑based location information can be reliably delivered to 9‑1‑1 centers, establishing a clear, achievable path to federal compliance for Originating Service Providers (OSPs) while reducing call‑routing errors and improving emergency response when seconds matter most.

Conducted in collaboration with INdigital, and supported by MicroAutomation's Omni911 call handling equipment and NPTech, the project was executed in a controlled test environment using live OSP traffic. DATAMARK Technologies' LIS successfully supported end‑to‑end call delivery, dynamically providing validated civic location data through industry‑standard mechanisms and enabling accurate routing to the appropriate Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). The results demonstrate a practical, standards‑based approach to meeting federal NG9‑1‑1 requirements while reducing dependence on legacy routing methods that can delay emergency response.

"This successful demonstration confirms what DATAMARK Technologies has built over the past decade," said Mitch Pinkston, CEO, DATAMARK Technologies. "Our LIS is not a future concept, it is a proven, deployable solution that enables i3 and FCC compliance today and provides the foundation for a nationwide NG9-1-1 transition."

A Location Information Server securely stores and provides precise civic or geodetic location data for IP‑enabled devices, mapping network identifiers to validated locations to support NG9‑1‑1 call handling and accurate dispatch. By supplying authoritative location data at call origination, a LIS plays a critical role in ensuring emergency calls are routed correctly and efficiently.

This milestone further cements DATAMARK Technologies' role as a trusted leader in NG9‑1‑1 location services, offering OSPs and 9‑1‑1 authorities a proven, standards‑based solution to meet federal requirements today. As the industry moves toward full NG9‑1‑1 adoption, DATAMARK Technologies remains focused on delivering interoperable technologies that improve call routing accuracy, strengthen compliance, and support faster, more effective emergency response.

To learn more about the LIS process, download the whitepaper here.

About DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK Technologies provides a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines interoperability for the public safety industry. The company combines DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's public safety division known for best-in-class geographic information systems (GIS) data management and software solutions, with Digital Data Technologies, LLC (DDT), a top-tier Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) location services provider.

This strategic union heralds a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines geospatial data management for the public safety industry. DATAMARK Technologies offers a fully integrated solution that empowers public safety agencies to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. The unified approach breaks down barriers of data silos to improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

About INdigital

Founded in 1995 by nine Indiana local exchange companies, INdigital is a leader in the development and operation of Next Generation 9-1-1 services. Since its inception, INdigital has invested in and built superior 9-1-1 networks and solutions, including NG9-1-1, Text for 9-1-1, and the MEVO service continuity platform. Since implementing the first large-scale IP-based public safety network in the US in 2004, INdigital has grown to provide NG9-1-1 services to over 100 million people in over 1,400 local 911 Emergency Communications Centers (ECC) throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit INdigital.net.

Contact: Julia Covelli

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SOURCE DATAMARK Technologies