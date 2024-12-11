DATAMARK Technologies Introduces Location Information Server to Help First Responders Track 9-1-1 Calls with Precision

Solution designed to expedite incident response for first responders by embedding precise location information into incoming emergency calls at 9-1-1 centers in a NENA i3 format

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK Technologies, a leader in interoperable solutions for public safety location services, today announced the availability of its Location Information Server (LIS). This solution will improve public safety incident response by providing 9-1-1 centers with precise location information connected to incoming 9-1-1 calls in a NENA i3 format. The LIS is designed for use by Originating Service Providers (OSPs), such as wireless telecommunications companies, rural and incumbent local exchange carriers (Rural Local Exchange Carrier [RLEC]/ Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier [ILEC]/ Competitive Local Exchange Carrier [CLEC]) and Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, to validate subscriber location information and automatically provide that location to 9-1-1 centers when emergency calls are received.

Key information and features of the DATAMARK Technologies LIS include:

Adapted from the firm's existing Location Database (LDB), a solution that has successfully provided precise location information to 9-1-1 centers for over 10 years.

Compliant with guidance provided by the FCC's recent report and order facilitating the transition to Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and NG9-1-1 standards, including the Location Validation Function (LVF).

Available for OSPs today with minimal disruption to systems and processes.

" DATAMARK Technologies is dedicated to providing our clients with the latest, most innovative technology, while ensuring compliance with national standards and regulations. To that end, our LIS is the next evolution of our existing LDB, which has delivered precise location information to 9-1-1 centers for more than a decade," said Mitch Pinkston, CEO, DATAMARK Technologies. "We are prepared to assist OSPs in their mission to enhance 9-1-1 location accuracy nationwide and make Next Generation 9-1-1 services more widely available."

The LIS is a mandatory component of NG9-1-1 infrastructure and was developed in response to the Federal Communications Commission's Report and Order Facilitating the Transition to NG9-1-1, which mandates that OSPs must validate subscriber location information and automatically provide that location to 9-1-1 centers when emergency calls are received. This advancement represents a significant step forward to ensure that emergency responders have the precise information they need to save lives and protect communities.

To learn more about the DATAMARK Technologies LIS or to get in touch with an expert, visit:

About DATAMARK Technologies

DATAMARK Technologies provides a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines interoperability for the public safety industry. The company combines DATAMARK, Michael Baker International's public safety division known for best-in-class geographic information systems (GIS) data management and software solutions, with Digital Data Technologies, LLC (DDT), a top-tier Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) location services provider.

This strategic union heralds a new era of 9-1-1 and redefines geospatial data management for the public safety industry. DATAMARK Technologies offers a fully integrated solution that empowers public safety agencies to manage, maintain and leverage GIS data to the highest industry standards. The unified approach breaks down barriers of data silos to improve call routing accuracy, offer seamless discrepancy resolution and provide unwavering location fidelity for call takers with enhanced interoperability.

