Dataminr Acquires WatchKeeper, A Real-time Data Geovisualization Platform for Corporate Enterprises

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr, the leading real-time information discovery platform, today announced the acquisition of WatchKeeper, an innovative real-time data geovisualization platform for corporate enterprises. WatchKeeper's platform will provide seamless navigation through layers of internal company data and external contextual data in a single pane-of-glass interface alongside Dataminr alerts.

Combining Dataminr's real-time alerts with WatchKeeper's geo-visualized data layers will provide customers with broader context around real-time events that adversely impact their organization and disrupt their business operations. With hundreds of corporate enterprises across dozens of commercial industries relying on Dataminr Pulse, the integration of WatchKeeper's platform will enhance the ability of corporate enterprises to assess and respond to events in real time.

"Dataminr's real-time event and information discovery platform has revolutionized the way corporations learn about events and risks that impact their businesses," said Dataminr Founder and CEO Ted Bailey. "By integrating WatchKeeper's advanced geovisualization platform into Dataminr Pulse, our alerts will be even more deeply integrated into the crisis management workflows of corporations, enabling broader contextualization, deeper analysis, and faster action."

WatchKeeper, a UK-based technology start-up founded in 2018, has quickly established itself among leading corporate enterprises as the most innovative and intuitive geovisualization platform for physical security and crisis management. With WatchKeeper integrated into Dataminr Pulse, corporations will be able to determine when events are occurring near their personnel, facilities, assets, and supply chain—and seamlessly visualize their global footprint of static and moving assets to better assess the full scope of potential business disruptions. WatchKeeper's advanced geovisualization platform will also enable rapid navigation through diverse real-time data layers of contextual data, ranging from live weather data and traffic data to internal company security camera feeds and IoT sensor signals.

"The combination of Dataminr's unparalleled real-time event and information discovery capabilities with our data geovisualization platform is the next big step in the evolution of physical security and crisis management for global corporate enterprises," said WatchKeeper's Founder and CEO, Hugh Farquhar, who spent 10 years in corporate security and crisis management at Citigroup before founding the company. "During my time inside one of the world's largest global corporations, I experienced firsthand the transformative power of seamlessly geo-visualizing high-impact events alongside internal company data. With our integration into Dataminr Pulse, enterprises will not only now know about global and hyper local events in real time, but also have a unified situational awareness platform that enables their teams to holistically respond to those events far more effectively."

The new, integrated version of Dataminr Pulse will be available to corporate customers through an early access program later this year, with wider availability planned for early 2022. Relied on by over half of the Fortune 50, Dataminr Pulse has established a wide footprint across many commercial sectors including technology; finance; retail; food and beverage; transportation and logistics; energy; telecom; healthcare; automotive; insurance; and pharma.

The acquisition of WatchKeeper comes on the heels of Dataminr's $475M growth capital financing in April 2021 which valued the company at $4.1B. The recent infusion of capital is part of Dataminr's strategy to further accelerate the growth of the company's corporate business line, which has doubled in revenue growth three years in a row as customers have expanded use of Dataminr's platform across physical safety and security, reputation risk and crisis management, business intelligence, and cyber threat detection.

The acquisition and integration of WatchKeeper in Dataminr Pulse will further fuel global corporate client growth, while also enabling the company to address an ever-expanding set of corporate use cases. "We have only scratched the surface of potential use cases for Dataminr's platform, a horizontal capability that will power numerous future applications across the corporate enterprise. WatchKeeper's advanced geovisualization platform will accelerate our efforts to unlock even more corporate use cases for global corporate enterprises over the years to come," said Bailey.

ABOUT DATAMINR

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation, and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 650 employees across seven global offices.

Since its founding in 2009, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's leading AI Platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 150,000 unique public data sources. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI Platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500. Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the company provides public sector organizations with First Alert for first response, including the United Nations which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and by over 30,000 journalists world-wide.

