Dataminr Announces Appointment of Nella Domenici as New Chief Financial Officer

Domenici was most recently the CFO and a member of the Operating Committee at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund. Bridgewater is a pioneer in utilizing algorithmic decision making and artificial intelligence. Prior to Bridgewater, Domenici was a member of the Management Committee and Chief of Staff at Citadel Investment Group, another industry disruptor and leader in machine learning. Before Citadel, she was an investment banker at Drexel Burnham Lambert, DLJ and Credit Suisse where she rose to Head of Middle Market Mergers and Acquisitions.

"Nella will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we accelerate the expansion of our global client base and achieve greater scalability," said Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr. "She has been acknowledged throughout her career for her unique combination of strategic, financial and legal capabilities, and for building and motivating high performing teams. I am particularly impressed with her track record of effectively leading and managing premier, dynamic and innovative financial services organizations."

"This is an exciting time to join Dataminr and I'm committed to helping the Company build upon its growing momentum," said Domenici. "Dataminr is leading the charge in the utilization of real-time data for public good as evidenced by their recent work in being the first to detect the COVID-19 pandemic in December. I want to be a part of this amazing story."

Domenici graduated from Harvard Business School with High Distinction and as a George F. Baker Scholar. She holds a JD from Georgetown Law Center, where she attended the night law program and also earned an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University. She currently serves on two public company boards: AllianceBernstein LP where she is on the Audit and Risk Committee, and Change Healthcare where she is on the Audit and Compliance Committee. During her extensive career, she has always made time to focus on philanthropic causes, in particular mental illness awareness and education equality. As CFO, Domenici will report directly to Mr. Bailey and will oversee the general financial operations, financial planning and analysis, accounting, legal, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations.

About Dataminr:

Dataminr is one of the world's leading AI businesses. The company's advanced AI platform detects the earliest signals of high-impact events and emerging risks, enabling enterprise and government clients around the globe to know critical information first, respond with confidence, and manage crises more effectively. Dataminr's products are relied on 24/7 by thousands of clients in over 70 countries to help them solve real world problems. Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies with nearly 650 employees across seven global offices.

