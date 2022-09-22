Dataminr Announces Availability of Dataminr Pulse in AWS Marketplace and Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Dataminr Pulse is now available to AWS customers worldwide, bringing critical real-time alerts to even more corporate enterprises

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr , the leading real-time information discovery platform, today announced that Dataminr Pulse, its product for corporate enterprises, is available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Dataminr has also been accepted into the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or work with AWS, which helps them drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by providing co-sell support.

Dataminr Pulse––relied on by more than two-thirds of the Fortune 50 and half of the Fortune 100––delivers the earliest indication of critical risks, and its new advanced geovisualization and intuitive collaboration workflow capabilities allow enterprises to collaborate and manage responses to crises effectively with rich visual context. AWS customers around the world can now quickly and easily purchase Dataminr Pulse through AWS Marketplace using their committed cloud spend.

"We believe every company can benefit from the real-time alerts, advanced geovisualization and intuitive collaboration workflow capabilities that Dataminr Pulse delivers," said Jason Edelboim, President and COO of Dataminr. "Dataminr Pulse has gained rapid adoption across the corporate enterprise—spanning teams focused on corporate security, as well as those focused on reputation risk and crisis management, cyber threat detection and business intelligence. We are excited to make our offering more accessible than ever before with AWS Marketplace."

Forrester is predicting that 17% of the $13 trillion in B2B spend will flow to marketplaces by 2023 , demonstrating the rising importance of these channels. Providing access to Dataminr Pulse in AWS Marketplace offers numerous benefits for customers, including fast and friction-free procurement, the ability to use existing credits to fund purchases of Dataminr, simplified billing, custom terms and flexible contracts. With this move, Dataminr continues to put its customers first and make interactions as easy and seamless as possible.

To examine the quantifiable benefits customer corporate security teams were realizing through Dataminr Pulse, Dataminr recently commissioned a study conducted by Forrester Consulting on the Total Economic Impact of Dataminr. The study found that organizations' ROI could be as high as 421%, with a payback period of less than six months.

Learn more about Dataminr Pulse in AWS Marketplace here .

ABOUT DATAMINR

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 900+ employees across eight global offices.

Since its founding in 2009, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 300,000 unique public data sources. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50 and Deloitte Fast 500, and has been named to Forbes Cloud 100 for six consecutive years.

Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the company provides public sector organizations with its First Alert product for first response, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and by over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Dataminr