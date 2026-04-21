DataOps.live Named Data Breakthrough Awards' DataOps Platform of the Year

Repeat Winner DataOps.live once again recognized for helping organizations deliver reliable data products that reimagine DataOps for the AI era

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, the DataOps Automation Company, today announced that it has been selected as the 7th annual Data Breakthrough "DataOps Platform of the Year". Conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market, the DataOps.live Platform was acknowledged for empowering data engineering teams to deliver trusted and faster insights. This is the second time DataOps.live has been recognized by Data Breakthrough, having been named the 2025 DataOps Company of the Year.

With over 3,500 nominations for the 7th annual awards program, The Data Breakthrough Awards program honors the most innovative companies and technologies transforming the data landscape. It also celebrates the global innovators who are driving meaningful insights and real-world impact.

DataOps.live provides a DataOps Automation Platform that enables organizations to operationalize data for trusted AI at enterprise scale. Built for Snowflake and modern data cloud ecosystems, the Platform automates testing, CI/CD, and governance to deliver production-grade data products at enterprise scale. DataOps.live eliminates manual, brittle processes that slow AI initiatives by standardizing how data is built and delivered across teams. Metis, the built-in Data Engineering AI agent, helps data teams deliver trusted, production-grade data products faster and with greater consistency at scale.

"The data technology industry is crowded with tools that promise incremental improvements such as faster CI/CD, better dashboards, stronger governance, or AI features layered on top of existing platforms. Despite this, organizations continue to struggle to implement AI into production with confidence," said Nick Halsey, CEO of DataOps.live. "The core challenge is not speed, tooling, or even data volume, it is trust at scale. DataOps.live's DataOps Automation Platform operationalizes trusted, AI-ready data as a repeatable business and we are thrilled to be recognized as the DataOps Platform of the Year for the second time."

About the Data Breakthrough Awards

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including DataOps, Data Analytics, AI, Business Intelligence, Data Privacy, Data Storage and many more. The 6th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from across the globe.

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live, the leader in DataOps automation, empowers data engineering teams to deliver trusted insights faster than ever. Standardized workflows, automated testing, and enforceable governance make it possible to deliver reliable data products at enterprise scale. DataOps.live is a global company funded by Notion Capital, Anthos Capital, and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics, Snowflake, Digikey, and Eutelsat. For more information, visit www.dataops.live.

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SOURCE DataOps.live