DataOps.live Spring '23 Release - Innovative Data Engineering Drives Enterprise Scale

LONDON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, The Data Products Company, has released an update to the DataOps.live platform, delivering a higher order of productivity for data teams. The company will be showcasing these new capabilities at an upcoming Product Release Webinar on March 16th at 11 am EST/4 pm GMT.

"This is an exciting release – our customers have spoken, and we've listened," says Thomas Steinborn, VP of Products. "The Spring '23 Release is centered around enhancing data pipelines and accelerating the pace of delivery for Data Teams and the Data Products demanded by data-driven organizations."

The release includes enhancements around three themes - Unified Developer Experience, Pipeline Orchestration, and Enterprise Security and Regulatory Compliance.

Unified Developer Experience –This release includes an easy-to-use, zero-install DataOps Development Environment (DDE) spanning local, remote, and cloud environments with a shared image. This eliminates any worries about packages and dependencies – developers are immediately productive. DataOps.live have doubled down on the developer experience by introducing new capabilities for environment separation and pre-apply validation of your data warehouse configuration changes. Environment separation protects teams from deploying non-production-ready code to production. At the same time, the user-friendly plan report makes it easy to understand proposed configuration changes before they are applied.

Pipeline Orchestration – Managing and operating data pipelines mean greater flexibility and agility without sacrificing governance - a vital benefit of the DataOps.live platform. The release includes support for crucial grant management features in the data warehouse, including future grants and grants "with grant option" to allow the recipient of grant-to-grant privileges to other users. This allows the defined assignment of a grant - critical in a decentralized, delegated design pattern such as Data Mesh. DataOps.live is also excited to announce new orchestrators for Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, VaultSpeed, and Informatica Cloud. The Collibra orchestrator helps joint customers understand data distribution, schema, and lineage – accelerating the build, test, and deployment of data pipelines faster, with greater confidence and unifying their metadata to make better business decisions. With the new VaultSpeed orchestrator – as users configure and operate data vault models –an automated DataOps.live pipeline takes the design and applies the VaultSpeed data vault 2.0 specification quickly and easily. This new orchestrator brings data vault designs to life – making such specifications a reality in your data warehouse. With the Informatica Cloud orchestrator, you can orchestrate all your ETL/ELT taskflows. For a list of all the orchestrators, refer to the DataOps.live Developer Hub.

Enterprise Security & Regulatory Compliance – Effective Secrets Management can mean the difference between regulatory compliance and challenges with security issues. Secret Selection per environment is all about advancing the DataOps developer experience – removing a failure point – making it virtually impossible to promote an unintended production change inadvertently. This prevents the accidental deployment of code to the wrong environment – a significant benefit for enterprise security management. We've added a flexible custom Secret Manager that allows you to plug and play with any existing standard Secret Encryption models and includes an additional layer of security by masking secret details in log views. DataOps.live has also recently been awarded SOC 2 certification and Amazon Foundational Technical Review (FTR) certification, which provides specific guidelines to reduce risks around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

"This is an exciting time for DataOps.live – we see the bar raised regarding capability in several dimensions. The net result is further evidence that the productivity gains from deploying DataOps.live are substantial and continue to extend. Our spring release is a tremendous step forward in helping our clients deliver compelling Data Products and Applications faster and with greater confidence than ever possible," says Guy Adams, Co-Founder and CTO at DataOps.live.

These powerful new capabilities enable clients to dramatically decrease the time to value and accelerate release productivity for Data Products and Data Applications. To discover how DataOps.live can help drive success from modern data architectures at your organization and deliver data engineering at scale, visit us at https://www.DataOps.live.

DataOps.live will be exhibiting and speaking at Gartner's Data and Analytics Summit in Orlando, March 20-22nd. To learn how DataOps.live can help drive success from modern data architectures, please visit http://www.DataOps.live for more information, including a free trial, and sign up for the #TrueDataOps Podcast.

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live - the Data Product company, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation ( #TrueDataOps ) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps.live SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps.live is a global company funded by Anthos Capital and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics and OneWeb. For more information, visit www.dataops.live or connect with the team on LinkedIn or Twitter .

