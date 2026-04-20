Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd. Completes Delivery of Three AI Multimodal Solution Projects with Aggregate Contract Value of Approximately USD 1.01 Million

Completed Projects Further Support the Company's Transition Toward High-Margin, Solution-Driven Revenue and Strengthen Customer Stickiness Across AI Multimodal Application Scenarios

BEIJING, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in AI-powered multimodal digital solutions and acoustic high-tech innovation, today announced that its China-based variable interest entity, Datasea Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., has completed the delivery of three AI multimodal solution projects with an aggregate contract value of RMB 6.9 million (approximately USD 1.01 million).

The Company believes that, following completion of the contracted services in accordance with the relevant project requirements, the related revenue is expected to be recognized in accordance with applicable accounting standards, and that these completed projects further reflect continued progress in its transition toward high-margin, solution-driven business lines and are expected to make a strong gross profit contribution.

Effective April 16, 2026, the Company completed its redomicile merger from Nevada to the British Virgin Islands, with Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd. becoming the surviving public holding company.

The Company's Class A ordinary shares continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DTSS" following the effectiveness of the redomicile merger on April 16, 2026.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd., commented: "We believe the completion and delivery of these three projects further demonstrates customer recognition of our AI multimodal platform capabilities and our ability to deliver practical, scalable solutions across multiple commercial scenarios. More importantly, we believe these projects are expected to deliver strong gross profit contribution and further validate our ongoing strategic transition toward higher-margin, technology-driven, and solution-oriented business lines.

Leveraging our multimodal data processing and intelligent agent collaboration capabilities, we are expanding intelligent, scenario-based digital solutions across small and micro enterprise services, new media marketing services, digital rural service applications, and beauty and wellness digitalization. As we continue to execute on this strategy, we remain focused on improving business quality, strengthening operational performance, and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

About Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd.

Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed technology holding company focused on acoustic high-tech innovation and AI-powered multimodal digital solutions. Following the completion of its redomicile merger from Nevada to the British Virgin Islands on April 16, 2026, Datasea Intelligent Technology Ltd. became the surviving publicly traded holding company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products, services, and solutions across acoustic high-tech and 5G-AI multimodal digitalization. Its acoustic business leverages technologies such as ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound, with application exploration spanning environmental hygiene, health and wellness, and other smart-scenario uses. Through Datasea Acoustics LLC, the Company is also advancing its U.S. market development strategy as part of its broader international expansion.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook," "objective," and similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact:

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SOURCE Datasea Inc.