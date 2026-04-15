Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) Advances International Commercialization of Acoustic + AI Wellness Care Robots and Prepares U.S. Launch of Acoustic Disinfection Products

Based on preliminary internal assessments, these initiatives may contribute approximately $10 million in incremental revenue in the next fiscal year, subject to execution and market conditions

BEIJING, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in acoustic high-tech innovation and AI-driven multimodal digitalization, today announced continued progress in the international commercialization of its acoustic technology-enabled head-focused health and wellness care robot business, alongside preparations for the U.S. market launch of its acoustic disinfection product line.

Building on previously disclosed developments, Datasea is advancing the commercialization of its wellness care robot solutions across China, broader international markets, and the United States through collaboration with strategic partners. In China, related products and services have been deployed in more than 50 cities across approximately 300 service locations. Internationally, the Company has established market cooperation in multiple Asian markets, including South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. In the United States, Datasea has initiated early-stage commercial rollout activities, including pilot deployments and customer engagements in Boston, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. These developments reflect the Company's efforts to establish a scalable commercialization pathway for its acoustic technology-enabled wellness solutions across multiple geographic markets.

In parallel, Datasea announced that its acoustic disinfection products, including its Smart Air Sterilizer, have completed overseas testing and certification procedures and are now preparing for commercial launch in the United States. As disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the Company plans to advance U.S. market sales of these products through Datasea Acoustics LLC, its wholly owned Delaware subsidiary.

The Smart Air Sterilizer is designed for air disinfection and environmental hygiene applications, supporting pathogen reduction and improved air quality in both household and commercial settings. The product is intended for use across a range of environments, including homes, healthcare-related settings, hotels, airports, schools, and other public spaces. The Company believes that the combination of its acoustic technology capabilities, smart-environment application potential, and adaptability across multiple usage scenarios may provide a differentiated value proposition as it prepares for U.S. market entry.

The Company's commercialization approach is centered on proprietary products and intellectual property, acoustic technology-enabled solutions, and scalable deployment across healthcare, wellness, beauty service, and consumer care environments. Datasea believes that, as market access and customer adoption continue to expand, this model may support multiple revenue streams, including hardware product sales, technical service fees, solution integration revenues, and recurring service-based revenues associated with deployed terminals and operating scenarios. The Company believes that the parallel advancement of its wellness care robot business and acoustic disinfection product line further demonstrates the expanding commercial applicability of its acoustic technology platform, and that these two product and solution lines may serve as complementary components of its broader acoustic high-tech commercialization strategy across the United States and international markets.

Based on preliminary internal assessments, the Company believes that, if current commercialization initiatives progress as expected, these businesses may have the potential to contribute up to approximately $10 million in incremental revenue in the next fiscal year. Such estimates are based on current internal expectations and are subject to significant uncertainties, including the pace of market adoption, execution progress, customer demand, channel performance, regulatory considerations, and other factors. There can be no assurance that such results will be achieved.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Datasea Inc., commented:

"We believe the continued expansion of our acoustic technology-enabled wellness care robot business across China, international markets, and the United States, together with the planned U.S. launch of our acoustic disinfection products following overseas testing and certification, represents meaningful progress in the commercialization of our acoustic technology platform.

By advancing multiple product and solution lines in parallel, we are establishing a broader commercial foundation for our acoustic high-tech business across healthcare, wellness management, intelligent service, and environmental hygiene applications. We remain focused on disciplined execution and market rollout as we continue to expand our presence across domestic and international markets.

Based on our preliminary internal assessments, we believe these initiatives may create an incremental revenue opportunity of approximately $10 million in the next fiscal year, although actual results will depend on market adoption, execution progress, and overall operating conditions."

The Company notes that both the expansion of its wellness care robot business and the U.S. commercialization of its acoustic disinfection products remain subject to execution progress, market conditions, and other uncertainties, and there can be no assurance regarding the timing, scale, or financial impact of these initiatives.

For additional information regarding the Company's financial results and operations, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in two innovative industries, acoustic high tech and 5G-AI multimodal digitalization. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing, and ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology in its acoustics business to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and it is also developing applications in medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to enter the U.S. markets and to mark its global expansion plan. For additional information, please visit www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

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SOURCE Datasea Inc.