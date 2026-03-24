Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS) Announces Initial U.S. Commercial Rollout and Commercialization Pathway for Acoustic Technology-Enabled Wellness Care Robots

Early-stage deployments across multiple U.S. regions expected to support initial service revenue generation and scalable commercialization model

BEIJING, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in acoustic high-tech innovation and AI-driven multimodal digitalization, today announced initial commercial rollout progress in the United States for its acoustic technology-enabled health and wellness care robot solutions, developed in collaboration with Yizhimei Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yizhimei").

According to the Company's partners, customer signings have recently been secured and early-stage deployments have been initiated across multiple U.S. regions, including Boston, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, representing an early step in the Company's efforts to expand into the U.S. market. Building on its prior activities in China and other Asian markets, the Company is working with partners to explore the deployment of acoustic-technology-enabled solutions in additional healthcare and wellness settings. As previously disclosed, the Company has also been advancing initial customer deployments and market exploration in other international markets, including South Korea, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The Company believes these initial deployments are expected to cover multiple service locations and operational terminals, primarily within hospital-related environments, beauty service providers, and wellness centers. These developments represent an early step in Datasea's U.S. commercialization strategy and are expected to support the initial generation of service-related revenues in the U.S. market, while providing validation for the Company's scalable "technology + service + application scenario" business model.

At this stage, Datasea primarily provides core acoustic technology, technical service support, and scenario-based solutions to empower partners in deploying acoustic technology-enabled wellness care robots across hospitals, beauty service settings, wellness centers, and other health service environments. Based on the Company's current cooperation structure, potential revenue streams associated with these deployments may include technical service fees, solution integration income, and recurring service-related revenues linked to deployed terminals, subject to ongoing commercialization progress.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Datasea Inc., commented:

"We believe that the initiation of early-stage deployments and customer engagements in multiple U.S. regions represents an important step in the commercialization of our acoustic technology-enabled health robot solutions. More importantly, these initial rollouts begin to establish a pathway for service-based revenue generation in the U.S. market."

She added:

"As our deployment scale expands and cooperation scenarios continue to evolve, we expect our business model—centered on acoustic technology empowerment, standardized service output, and scalable application deployment—to gradually demonstrate its potential for replication and expansion across international markets."

Looking ahead, the Company will continue to advance the commercial deployment of its core acoustic technology in health robots, health services, and related intelligent application scenarios. It also plans to further deepen cooperation with partners in the United States and other international markets across hospitals, wellness centers, beauty service networks, and other health service ecosystems, while continuing to expand product upgrades, technical service output, and application scenarios. The Company believes that, as more cooperation projects advance and more application scenarios are implemented, its business pathway of empowering health robots and health services through acoustic technology will gain further validation and may continue to strengthen its broader international commercialization potential and long-term strategic value.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in two innovative industries, acoustic high tech and 5G-AI multimodal digitalization. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing, and ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology in its acoustics business to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and it is also developing applications in medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to enter the U.S. markets and to mark its global expansion plan. For additional information, please visit www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

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SOURCE Datasea Inc.