Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) and iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) Collaborate to Expand Product Distribution in US Online Markets

BEIJING, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datasea Inc. (Nasdaq: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), a trailblazing digital technology company incorporated in Nevada, dedicated to innovative solutions in acoustic high tech and 5G-Artificial Intelligence ("AI") multimodal communication technology in the United States and China, today announced that has announced its entry into a Framework Agreement with iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) for Product Cooperation, marking the commencement of a joint effort to bolster product distribution within the US online market.

"The partnership between Datasea and iPower presents an exciting opportunity to broaden our market reach and deliver cutting-edge products to US consumers," remarked Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea Inc. "By merging our digital technology expertise with iPower's robust ecommerce platform, our aim is to offer customers innovative solutions that enrich their lives."

iPower Inc., an esteemed data and tech-driven online merchandiser with robust logistics capabilities, stands ready to harness its strengths within the online market. This agreement underscores the shared vision and commitment of both companies to leverage their synergies and collaborate in distributing Datasea's advanced products across the burgeoning US online market. As part of the agreement, Datasea will introduce a diverse range of acoustic intelligence products in the United States, while also providing essential technical support to facilitate their expansion into the American market.

In reciprocation, iPower will leverage its internal expertise and external resources to bolster Datasea's product promotion endeavors, particularly within the online domain. "Our strategic collaboration with Datasea is in line with our mission to provide customers with top-quality products and exceptional service," remarked Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower Inc. "We are confident that by harnessing our strong ecommerce capabilities alongside Datasea's innovative technology, we can create a seamless shopping experience for consumers while driving growth for both companies."

This strategic partnership is poised to unlock valuable opportunities for both entities, including synergies in promotion, sales, business expansion, brand elevation, and localization. With a shared dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, Datasea and iPower are poised to make significant strides in the US online market.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. ("Datasea") is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in its innovative industries, Acoustics and 5G-AI multimodal communication, especially focusing on ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology. The Company's advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal communication segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing in its Acoustics business, utilizing ultrasonic sterilization to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and is also developing innovations in directional sound and medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to mark its global presence. This underlies Datasea's commitment to Acoustics hi-tech and its intent to offer leading edge acoustic products and solutions to the U.S. market. For additional information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

