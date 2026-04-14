Alliance supports the use of agentic AI across internal audit and risk advisory engagements

AMSTERDAM, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataSnipper, the agentic automation platform for audit and finance teams, today announced a strategic alliance with Armanino, a top 20 U.S. accounting and consulting firm with deep expertise in internal audit and risk advisory services, to accelerate the adoption of AI across internal audit and risk functions.

DataSnipper and Armanino Announce Strategic Alliance to Advance Agentic AI in Internal Audit and Risk Advisory

As internal audit and risk teams expand coverage and face growing pressure to do more with less, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI, it's how to do it without sacrificing governance or quality. This alliance addresses that challenge head-on. Armanino will integrate DataSnipper's AI Agents into its audit engagements, combining the platform's automation capabilities with the firm's deep expertise in internal audit, risk advisory, and change management. The result: faster, more consistent audit execution with full traceability and less manual, document-heavy work.

The alliance reflects a shared approach to applying AI in internal audit in a way that aligns with audit methodologies and regulatory requirements, while delivering transparent, audit-ready evidence.

How the Alliance Supports Internal Audit and Risk Teams

Through the alliance, Armanino will work with clients to introduce and deploy DataSnipper's AI Agents within internal audit and risk workflows, while advising broader digital transformation strategies to embed AI into their operating models. The firm will also support adoption at scale through change management, training, and workflow design, and deliver AI-enabled audit engagements that combine advanced technology with deep domain expertise.

Key areas of collaboration include:

Use of AI Agents to execute end-to-end audit workflows , including controls testing, audit support, and evidence validation

, including controls testing, audit support, and evidence validation Advise on digital transformation strategies , helping internal audit teams embed AI into their operating models

, helping internal audit teams embed AI into their operating models Alignment with existing internal audit and risk advisory processes, ensuring outputs remain traceable and review-ready

"AI should help professionals invest more time on the work that matters most," said Ted Flom, Partner in Risk Advisory Services at Armanino. "For internal audit and risk teams, that means reducing time spent on manual, document-heavy processes so they can focus more on judgment, oversight, and delivering meaningful insight to the business. Our work with DataSnipper strengthens our ability to help clients modernize their internal audit programs and workflows while keeping quality and human expertise at the center."

"We chose Armanino because they're true believers in what we're building. They are avid and early adopters of DataSnipper, they advocate for AI adoption in audit, and their clients trust them to guide these transformations," said Vidya Peters, CEO of DataSnipper. "We look forward to working together to support audit teams as they leverage AI into their workflows."

DataSnipper and Armanino are actively bringing this alliance to market, collaborating across priority geographies to support early adopters in their internal audit transformations and accelerate the responsible, transparent adoption of AI.

For more information, visit the DataSnipper website,

About DataSnipper

DataSnipper is the agentic automation platform transforming audit and finance. Powered by AI Agents, DataSnipper helps professionals reduce manual work, accelerate document analysis, and streamline complex workflows while maintaining full transparency and control. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Government Agencies, global enterprises, and all Big Four Accounting Firms, DataSnipper is used by professionals across 175 countries. In 2025, the company delivered more than $1.4B in productivity savings to its customers.

About Armanino

Armanino is one of the largest independent accounting and consulting firms in the United States, providing audit, tax, consulting, and risk advisory services to organizations across a wide range of industries. Known for its forward-looking approach to advisory services, Armanino helps clients navigate complex risk, regulatory, and operational challenges through practical, technology-enabled solutions.

Media Contact: Abigail Weir, [email protected]

SOURCE DataSnipper