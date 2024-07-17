DataStrike Appoints Senior Vice President of Service Delivery in Response to Growing Demand for Onshore Outsourced IT Services

Carlo Finotti brings a successful track record building strategic IT organizations and deep experience in data management, AI, cloud and security to one of the fastest growing MSPs

PITTSBURGH, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataStrike, a leader in data infrastructure services, announced the appointment of Carlo Finotti as its senior vice president of service delivery. A former client-side CIO and COO, Finotti is responsible for defining the strategic vision for DataStrike's services offerings and technology innovation and building the entirely onshore team responsible for delivering those services to the company's 200+ clients. DataStrike is the largest onshore provider of data infrastructure services for small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Its end-to-end portfolio includes data management, cloud, enterprise application management and analytics.

"IT is undergoing a major shift given the proliferation of technologies like AI and cloud – with more on the way – and companies are trying to figure it all out, usually without the necessary resources," said Finotti, senior vice president of service delivery at DataStrike. "They're looking for a strong partner to guide and support them from strategy to ongoing management. They want to be able to sleep at night, and my entire focus is building the team and delivering the caliber of services that can give them exactly that peace of mind."

Finotti comes to DataStrike from IT services provider XL.net, where he served as head of operations. Prior to XL.net, he served as CIO for North American Dental Group, where he led all facets of the organization's IT function — from application delivery and software development to business intelligence and process automation —serving 240+ affiliated dental practices. Finotti began his career at rue21, leading IT operations and supporting the company's 1,100+ retail stores.

"Having worked on both the client and service provider sides of the house, Carlo understands what it takes to foster collaborative and successful partnerships," said Rob Brown, President and COO of DataStrike. "This is our priority. Our commitment to the client drives everything we do. It's why we're constantly innovating, and it's why we're building a service delivery team that is entirely onshore, as close to our clients as possible."

"I can't imagine a more perfect individual than Carlo to lead the DataStrike service delivery team," said Buddy Flerl, CEO of DataStrike. "Since we were first introduced to Carlo during his early days at RDX client rue21, I've admired and shared Carlo's vision of IT as a strategic function that fuels growth and competitive advantage. This is what our clients expect, and Carlo and his team are prepared and empowered to deliver on those expectations."

About DataStrike

DataStrike is the industry leader in 100% onshore data infrastructure services and enables companies to harness IT changes as a catalyst for growth. With a network of highly specialized experts, strategic partnerships with the world's biggest technology providers and a platform-agnostic approach, DataStrike provides innovative solutions and practical guidance to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and drive better business outcomes for small- to mid-sized businesses. Founded in 2008, the company maintains more than 200 clients across North America and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more about DataStrike's services and capabilities, please visit datastrike.com.

