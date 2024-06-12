DataStrike Becomes the Largest Data Infrastructure MSP for SMBs with the Acquisition of MiCORE

Led by new team with deep data infrastructure expertise, company provides services from data management and cloud to enterprise application management and analytics

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataStrike, a leader in data infrastructure services, announced it has completed the acquisition of database and cloud management pioneer MiCORE in a transaction that will form the largest managed service provider (MSP) specializing in data infrastructure services for small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). The company also appointed a new management team with deep roots in the data infrastructure space. DataStrike's leadership includes CEO Buddy Flerl, President and COO Rob Brown and CMO Kelsic Pross, all former executives from database administration MSP RDX.

DataStrike provides SMBs across industries with an end-to-end portfolio of onshore managed services, including data management, cloud, enterprise application management and analytics. Through the acquisition of MiCORE, the combined company now boasts more than 200 clients and thousands of databases monitored across North America.

"We are bringing over 25 years of best practices in database, cloud and enterprise application management, while expanding our range of solutions into business intelligence to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients," said Flerl. "And we are doing it all onshore. While our competitors operate out of other countries with different regulations, we deliver our services entirely from within North America."

DataStrike will continue to service clients with strategy and planning, implementation, optimization and 24x7x365 database administration support, among other areas of emphasis. It maintains close partnerships and holds the highest level of certifications from technology leaders such as Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, SAP and many others. The company is also packaging data analytics platforms DataBricks, PowerBI and Snowflake into its original core offerings so clients can gain real-time, data-driven business insights from the same partner they depend on to manage their data infrastructure.

"With the acquisition of MiCORE, DataStrike is in prime position to usher in a new era of transformational data-centric solutions, while providing an exceptional service experience for our clients," shared Brown. "Most importantly, we are raising the standard of excellence for the industry with a special focus on SMBs, which have been woefully overlooked by the larger MSP community. We are committed to bringing world-class, enterprise-level services to the SMB market, just like we did at RDX, and we've brought the team back together to recreate the magic once again."

About DataStrike

DataStrike is the industry leader in 100% onshore data infrastructure services and enables companies to harness IT changes as a catalyst for growth. With a network of highly specialized experts, strategic partnerships with the world's biggest technology providers and a platform-agnostic approach, DataStrike provides innovative solutions and practical guidance to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and drive better business outcomes for small- to mid-sized businesses. Founded in 2008, the company maintains more than 200 clients across North America and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more about DataStrike's services and capabilities, please visit datastrike.com.

SOURCE DataStrike