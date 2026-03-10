DataStrike Expands Microsoft Fabric Services to Help Organizations Move Faster with Analytics and AI

DataStrike Offers Three Fabric Engagements to Meet Customers Where They are in their Fabric Journey

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataStrike, a leader in 100 percent onshore database, cloud, and business intelligence managed services, announced today that it has expanded its Microsoft Fabric services to support organizations adopting Microsoft's unified analytics platform. As more companies look to simplify their data estates and prepare for AI-driven use cases, DataStrike is seeing increased demand for hands-on guidance around Fabric architecture, migrations, optimization, and ongoing operations.

Microsoft Fabric brings together data engineering, data science, data warehousing, real-time intelligence, and Power BI into a single platform built on OneLake. While the promise of consolidation and faster insight is driving strong interest, many teams are discovering that Fabric requires thoughtful design and operational discipline to deliver consistent results at scale.

Many organizations adopt Microsoft Fabric with high ambitions but struggle once the platform moves into production. Common challenges include late insights, performance slowdowns, unpredictable capacity costs, skill shortages, governance gaps, conflicting reports, stalled proof-of-concepts, and AI outputs that lack credibility. Fabric is easy to deploy. Executing it under real workloads is harder.

"Fabric has changed how organizations think about analytics platforms," said Rob Brown, President and COO of DataStrike. "But getting value from it depends on how well it's designed, how workloads are separated, and how costs and performance are managed over time. That's where customers are asking for help. With Fabric, customers are trying to move quickly, but they don't want to create another platform they have to unwind later. Our goal is to help them get it right early and keep it running well as the business evolves."

DataStrike's expanded services are designed to support organizations at different stages of their Fabric journey:

Fabric Readiness and Proof-of-Concept (POC) - DataStrike offers a focused, two-week engagement that validates Microsoft Fabric using real data and real business use cases before full commitment. Each engagement includes business-aligned use cases tied to measurable decisions, Fabric architecture and governance design, capacity planning and cost modeling, a working Fabric prototype, performance validation, and a defined path to implementation and managed services.

For organizations ready to move forward, DataStrike delivers disciplined migration and implementation services designed to optimize performance, governance, and cost from day one. Services include workspace, lakehouse, and OneLake design; data ingestion from on-premises and cloud sources; pipeline and workflow development in Data Factory; warehousing and modeling with Synapse; Power BI implementation or expansion; and AI and machine learning enablement.

Once in production, DataStrike provides ongoing operational ownership to keep Microsoft Fabric fast, trusted, and under control. Core capabilities include 24x7 monitoring and incident response, data pipeline management, Power BI optimization and governance, OneLake organization and governance, cost and capacity optimization, AI and Copilot oversight with guardrails, and ongoing compliance, SLA management, and reporting.

Learn more about DataStrike's Microsoft Fabric capabilities:

About DataStrike

DataStrike is the industry leader in 100% onshore database, cloud, and business intelligence managed services. The company helps organizations turn technology change into competitive advantage for growth through U.S.-based expertise, strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, and a platform-agnostic approach. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DataStrike serves hundreds of clients across North America. Learn more at datastrike.com.

SOURCE DataStrike