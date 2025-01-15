DataStrike Reports Record Growth in 2024, Increasing Year-Over-Year Sales More Than 200%

Company Doubled its Staff, Adding More Jobs in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataStrike, a leader in data infrastructure managed services, announced it experienced record-breaking growth in 2024 and achieved several key milestones, setting the stage for continued expansion in 2025. The company reported a 238% year-over-year increase in sales, nearly doubled its client base, and doubled its company size, adding employees — all of whom were based in Pittsburgh. Additionally, pipeline activity surged by more than 1,000%, reflecting strong demand for its data infrastructure managed services.

"We've seen tremendous growth throughout 2024 as organizations look to knowledgeable managed service providers to help them cost-effectively deploy mission-critical technology," said Rob Brown, President and COO of DataStrike. "Our fractional-based support model makes it easier for organizations in industries like retail, healthcare, and business services to sign up with us to help harness the power of their data. As we look to 2025, our commitment remains the same: delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to thrive."

DataStrike obtained several key milestones in 2024, including:

Achieved zero client churn, underscoring a high level of customer satisfaction.

Expanded capabilities in Microsoft SQL Server and migrations, including unique PostgreSQL-to-Azure projects.

Managed one of the largest Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) implementations in the U.S.

Increased Snowflake deployments, capitalizing on demand for advanced data warehousing solutions.

Attained SOC 2 compliance and ISO certification, demonstrating a commitment to security and operational excellence.

DataStrike plans to roll out new service offerings in 2025, focusing on innovations in serverless architecture, data analytics, and business intelligence. These efforts align with its mission to help organizations maximize the usefulness of their data.

DataStrike's accomplishments also reflect Pittsburgh's growing reputation as a technology hub. All 2024 hires were local, reinforcing the company's dedication to supporting regional talent and innovation.

About DataStrike

DataStrike is the industry leader in 100% onshore database, cloud and business intelligence managed services - enabling companies to harness IT changes as a catalyst for growth. With a network of highly specialized experts, strategic partnerships with the world's biggest technology providers and a platform-agnostic approach, DataStrike provides innovative solutions and practical guidance to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and drive better business outcomes for small- to mid-sized businesses. Founded in 2008, the company maintains more than 200 clients across North America and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more about DataStrike's services and capabilities, please visit datastrike.com.

