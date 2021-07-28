Datavant Closes Ciox Merger, Announces Launch of Datavant Switchboard

SAN FRANCISCO and ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datavant, the leader in health data connectivity, today announced that it has closed its merger with Ciox Health and has launched an expanded product suite that provides neutral, trusted, and ubiquitous infrastructure for the exchange of data across healthcare. Going forward, the combined entity will be known as Datavant. Datavant is the nation's largest health data ecosystem, powering secure data connectivity on behalf of thousands of providers, payers, health data analytics companies, patient-facing applications, government agencies, research institutions, and life science companies.

"Far too often, our efforts to make good decisions in healthcare are thwarted by the siloing of health data across the industry," said Pete McCabe, Chief Executive Officer of Datavant. "Today, we are thrilled to announce Datavant Switchboard, which makes it easy for institutions in the Datavant ecosystem to connect disparate datasets, control how their data is used, and comply with applicable regulations regarding patient privacy."

Learn more about Datavant Switchboard at https://travismay.medium.com/introducing-the-datavant-switchboard-fd2521b4e3f8.

"Solving data fragmentation in healthcare is one of the most important challenges of our time," said Travis May, Co-Founder and President of Datavant. "Unlocking the power of health data can improve patient care, expedite medical research, and reduce the cost of healthcare. For institutions to exchange health data, they must be confident in the compliance, security, and control of their data. With the merger and today's product launch, we are excited to tackle this problem at scale for the industry."

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building neutral, trusted and ubiquitous technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions.

Datavant's investors include New Mountain Capital, Roivant Sciences, Transformation Capital, Labcorp, Cigna Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation -- JJDC, Inc, Flex Capital, Sixth Street, Goldman Sachs Asset Management's West Street Strategic Solutions fund, and Mubadala Investment Company.

