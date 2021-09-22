Datavant Hires Mike Burwell as CFO to Scale Open Data Ecosystem

Burwell was most recently CFO of Willis Towers Watson, traded on NASDAQ. He will bring to this new role his experience managing finance organizations and working with capital markets on behalf of publicly traded companies. Prior to Willis Towers Watson, Mike spent 32 years at PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers). There, he served in senior leadership roles for the past decade, including Head of Global Transformation, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Transaction Services in the United States. A trained CPA with a degree in business administration from Michigan State University, he has 11 years of audit experience and 12 years of transaction services advisory experience – including helping companies with mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, valuation and integration.

"We are at a critical moment in Datavant's ambition to build the infrastructure for the health data economy, and we're thrilled for Mike to join our leadership team," said Pete McCabe, CEO of Datavant. "Mike's experience will help accelerate the adoption of the Datavant Switchboard to power every exchange of health data in the U.S."

''I am honored to have this opportunity to join Datavant," said Mike Burwell. "In all of my interactions with the company and its people, I have been impressed with the strength of leadership, commitment to clients and collaborative and inclusive culture. I look forward to contributing to the success of the company as we further our mission of connecting the world's health data."

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. The company works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building neutral, trusted and ubiquitous technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions.

Datavant's investors include New Mountain Capital, Roivant Sciences, Transformation Capital, Labcorp, Cigna Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation — JJDC, Inc, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Flex Capital, Sixth Street, Goldman Sachs Asset Management's West Street Strategic Solutions fund, and Mubadala Investment Company.

